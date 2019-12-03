Chiquita Teams Up with Artist Ricardo Cavolo to Create Limited-Edition Sticker Series

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiquita Brands International, the world's foremost banana company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Spanish illustrator and fashion designer Ricardo Cavolo. Throughout the month of December, the brand's Iconic Blue Sticker will feature five playful and colorful designs created by Cavolo on more than 200 million Chiquita bananas to celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of the next. Cavolo created the unique designs using the digital Google Tilt Brush, a virtual reality (VR) app that generated the stickers in 3D. Discover more on www.chiquita.com/ricardo-cavolo.

Ricardo Cavolo utilized Google Tilt Brush, a virtual reality (VR) app to generate the stickers in 3D.

"To end the year with a bang, Chiquita is excited to bring a burst of color to retailers and consumers with a special edition of the iconic Blue Sticker," said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales North America for Chiquita. "Ricardo Cavolo's artwork is bright and fun, making him the perfect artist to highlight the brand's mission of bringing out the fun side of healthy snacking."

To generate even more excitement for the collaboration, Chiquita is also giving fans the chance to win three exclusive giveaway items, including two unique t-shirts and a Ricardo Cavolo book. To enter, fans can follow the Chiquita Instagram account (@Chiquitabrands) throughout December.

Ricardo Cavolo was excited to team up with Chiquita to help provide a fun and colorful design for the brand's Iconic Blue Sticker - known as a symbol for Chiquita's tasty, bright yellow bananas since 1963.

"I often incorporate bright yellow colors into my work because they're bold and powerful," said Ricardo Cavolo. "I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to add my own personal flare to Chiquita's Blue Sticker and hope this collaboration brings joy to banana lovers ahead of the New Year."

For more information about Chiquita and its iconic Blue Sticker, visit www.chiquitabrands.com.

About Ricardo Cavolo

Ricardo Cavolo is an illustrator and fashion designer born in Salamanca Spain in 1982. Beginning in his childhood, Cavolo wished to convey his personal stories using art and became inspired by the naïf painting style. His work features bright, intense colors and figures, bringing each character to life. Cavolo's work extends from illustrations to mural painting, pyrography and graphic design.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International

