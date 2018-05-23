Chirisa Acquires Ashburn Data Center Development

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695872/Chirisa_Investments_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695873/Chirisa_Investments.jpg )



Highlights and Key Facts

The facility was acquired for cash in an off-market transaction and is located at the corner of Beaumeade Circle and Loudoun County Parkway - the heart of the US Internet - and it adjoins major Equinix, Digital Realty CenturyLink and Raging Wire data centers, while being directly connected to some of the busiest fiber and Internet peering points on the globe.

Designs are being finalized for a first phase $225m development of a 280,000 SF, 30 MW Tier III facility to meet the phenomenal demand in the US's hottest datacentre market, and the new owner is already actively engaged with prospective clients seeking tailored solutions at the site.

development of a 280,000 SF, 30 MW Tier III facility to meet the phenomenal demand in the US's hottest datacentre market, and the new owner is already actively engaged with prospective clients seeking tailored solutions at the site. Chirisa is also offering compelling sale-and-leaseback solutions to larger Corporates seeking to move the operational and capital expenditure burden of their existing data centers and corporate headquarter assets to a proven operator in the market.

Chirisa - a proven digital infrastructure operator-investor

Chirisa is a proven specialist in managing, developing and unlocking the potential of prospective data center facilities and existing fiber network assets, and 21445 Beaumeade Circle, Ashburn, VA is the first acquisition in its rollout of larger strategically-positioned data center campus sites in the US, Canada , and other regions. This builds on its prior success in Europe with similar multi-megawatt data center facilities and with large-scale trans-national carrier fiber networks.

is the first acquisition in its rollout of larger strategically-positioned data center campus sites in the US, , and other regions. This builds on its prior success in with similar multi-megawatt data center facilities and with large-scale trans-national carrier fiber networks. Chirisa has already had a busy year acquiring digital infrastructure and operating businesses in the US, with this latest Ashburn addition now totalling 14 markets so far. Acquisitions to the Chirisa family include 365 Data C ent ers across 10 Primary and Edge markets in Eastern USA in April 2017 , adding Host.net in two Southern Florida markets in Sept 2017 , with the Interconnect Miami carrier fiber network and datacentre joining the group also, and most recently Digital Fortress in Seattle being acquired in Nov 2017 . Each of these colocation and cloud services platforms is also funded for continued acquisition in their regions.

addition now totalling 14 markets so far. Acquisitions to the Chirisa family include across 10 Primary and Edge markets in in , adding in two markets in , with the carrier fiber network and datacentre joining the group also, and most recently in being acquired in . Each of these colocation and cloud services platforms is also funded for continued acquisition in their regions. In Europe , Chirisa recently successfully developed and divested two major digital infrastructure assets - its Dataplex B10 hyperscale data center facility in Dublin , to Keppel DC REIT; and its Viatel European carrier dark-fiber network and associated 12 colocation assets spanning 8 countries in conjunction with its partner Morgan Stanley, to Zayo Group.

Quotes

Colm Piercy, CEO, Chirisa Investments:

"We are massively excited to commence our rollout of our Chirisa next-generation wholesale facilities and larger data center campus at the heart of the Internet in Ashburn VA and I and our team look forward to announcing similar deployments in other strategic locations across the US, Canada, Europe, and other regions - and in so doing endeavouring to service the insatiable demand for quality data centers from our clients."

Additional Resources

Further information on Chirisa Investments at http://www.chirisa.com

Media & Investor Relations, Connor Barry, +353-85-1462-305, info@chirisa.com or CEO, Colm Piercy

SOURCE Chirisa Investments