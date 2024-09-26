Chirisa Technology Parks and PowerHouse Data Centers to Launch Next-Generation Hyperscale Campus in Chesterfield County

Development 104-Acre Meadowville Site Will Start Immediately to Deliver 300 MW of AI-ready Hyperscale Data Center Capacity

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to strengthen the digital infrastructure landscape in Virginia, PowerHouse Data Centers , a leading real estate developer for next-generation hyperscale data centers and division of American Real Estate Partners ( AREP ), and strategic joint venture partner, Chirisa Technology Parks ( CTP ), the wholesale and hyperscale data center development platform of Chirisa Investments, have announced the acquisition of 104 acres in Chesterfield County, directly adjacent to CTP's existing technology campus.

Development at the newly acquired Meadowville site, which will be introduced to market as Digital Drive, will include five turn-key AI-ready facilities totaling over 600,000 square feet of space. The campus is designed to provide AI-optimized infrastructure supported by 300 MW of secured power from the adjacent Meadowville substation. This substation, currently under construction in partnership with Dominion Energy, is part of a broader initiative to reinforce the grid at the Meadowville Technology Park with an eventual goal of adding over 1 GW of power capacity.

Digital Drive's first facility is expected to be delivered by 2026, with full campus completion projected by 2028. This speed to market timeline defines the partners' dedication to delivering high-quality, scalable data center infrastructure on a rapid schedule. The phased approach ensures that hyperscale and AI customers will have access to flexible infrastructure that can adapt to evolving market needs.

"Digital Drive is another incredible project for CTP and PowerHouse as we continue our expansion into Chesterfield County together," said Doug Fleit, Founder and CEO of PowerHouse. "When completed, the campus will provide scalable, flexible infrastructure that accelerates time-to-market for hyperscalers and enterprises alike. As the market continues to shift towards higher-density, AI-ready workloads, Richmond is becoming a central hub for these types of developments, and we are proud to play a key role in that growth."

Richmond has emerged as a rapidly growing market for hyperscale data centers due to its strategic location and robust infrastructure. Situated along the I-95 corridor, with direct access to long-haul fiber routes, the region offers exceptional connectivity to major population centers on the East Coast, from New York and Washington, D.C. to Charlotte and Atlanta. Digital Drive will leverage this connectivity, strategically positioning Chesterfield County as a critical node for hyperscalers needing low-latency, high-capacity data infrastructure to serve cloud computing and AI workloads.

Meg Davis, Head of Design, Development & Delivery for CTP, stated, "Speaking both personally and on behalf of my CTP and PowerHouse colleagues, I am thrilled we have closed on this exciting acquisition; this was a true team effort. Digital Drive is a game changer for Richmond and Chesterfield County. We're excited to start construction immediately and leverage our proprietary high-density AI-Ready design, to deliver a prime hyperscale campus that meets demand for turnkey hyperscale facilities".

CTP and PowerHouse are committed to delivering high-performance infrastructure that also aligns with sustainability goals. The Digital Drive campus will integrate CTP's proprietary 'direct-on-chip' liquid cooling design, which is nearly twice as power-efficient as traditional air-cooled systems. This innovative cooling solution will reduce energy consumption and provide an environmentally responsible option for hyperscalers as they scale operations.

In addition to advanced cooling technologies, the campus is collaborating with Chesterfield County to source water for the site from a local reclaimed water system. This will further reduce the environmental footprint of the development by minimizing the use of natural resources and leveraging local sustainability initiatives. These steps reflect both companies' commitment to responsible development, ensuring that hyperscale growth can be achieved in a way that benefits both customers and the surrounding community.

The economic impact of Digital Drive will extend far beyond its technological innovations. The campus is expected to create 800 to 1,200 jobs over the next five to seven years. These roles will span design, construction, safety, operations, and administration, contributing significantly to the local economy. The influx of skilled jobs in the region will also position Chesterfield County as a focal point for technical expertise in hyperscale data center development. The partnership between PowerHouse and CTP ensures that the region will benefit from cutting-edge technology and investment, further solidifying Richmond's reputation as a destination for hyperscale infrastructure

This latest campus project is the second joint venture collaboration between PowerHouse and CTP, following the recent announcement of the CTP-02 and CTP-03 developments for Coreweave. The Digital Drive Campus reinforces the strength of their partnership and combined expertise to create a new benchmark in data center delivery.

About PowerHouse Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers, a wholly owned division of American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is a developer and owner of next-generation data centers and provides technical real estate solutions for hyperscalers across the country. Starting in Northern Virginia's Data Center Alley, the world's largest data center market, before strategically expanding to key markets across the United States, PowerHouse owns its land sites, offering unparalleled fast-track approvals and zoning approvals in its full suite of development services. As an industry disruptor, PowerHouse provides flexible next-generation data center models with the quickest speed to market of any data center while meeting hyperscalers' growing market, data, utility, and space demands. The company has 57 buildings currently in planning, underway or completed, representing over 4.1 GW of power in six major US markets. Operating as the data center division of AREP, PowerHouse is uniquely positioned as a leader in world-class data center development. With some of the industry's deepest real estate relationships, PowerHouse leverages its strategic joint venture partnerships, proven leadership, and best-in-class technical expertise to deliver innovative real estate solutions nationwide. Visit our newsroom for more information, and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

About CTP

Chirisa Technology Parks (CTP) is focused on developing highly connected data center campuses with ample power availability in high-demand growth markets in the United States and Europe. CTP's existing data centers are located in Richmond, VA; Chicago, IL; Piscataway, NJ; Pittsburgh, PA and Seattle, WA. CTP currently has over 1,000,000 square feet of purpose-built data center capacity under development, with a pipeline in excess of 1GW under development in the USA and Europe. CTP's designs and rapid delivery process are focused on high-efficiency, leading-edge deployments. CTP has broad capability to partner and/or operate critical facilities, offering solutions for powered shell, build-to-suit, and turnkey delivery of assets for large and sophisticated customers.

