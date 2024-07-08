CHIRISA TECHNOLOGY PARKS ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES TO LEAD DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DELIVERY OF BUILD-TO-SUIT HYPERSCALE DATACENTER CAPACITY

David Kelly joins as Managing Director, US Real Estate, responsible for origination, development, financing and operations across the Company's US real estate footprint. David joins from Ares, where he was a Principal in the Commercial Real Estate Group. David has extensive experience in the origination, financing and delivery of large-scale real estate projects across North America.

Meghan Davis joins as Director, Design, Development and Delivery USA and will lead the Company's business unit responsible for delivery and commissioning of new AI/HPC capacity for large scale customers. Meghan joins from Brookfield where she was a Director in the Construction group.

Lee Hayes, President and CEO of Chirisa Technology Parks stated "I am delighted to welcome David and Meghan to CTP. The addition of these exceptionally talented individuals underpins our commitment to meet the urgent requirement for rapid delivery of new capacity for new and existing customers."

David Kelly continued, "CTP is an exceptional growth story. The Company has rapidly emerged as a highly differentiated player in large scale specialized capacity for the world's leading AI and HPC customers. I am excited by the opportunity to drive the business forward and expand our footprint to support the exponential growth of AI."

Meghan Davis added, "Complex, large scale development is in my DNA. I am thrilled to join CTP to lead the expansion of the Company's development capabilities. Rapid delivery of AI and HPC capacity is challenging and thrilling in equal parts. We are at the cutting edge of this new technology frontier."

From its inception, CTP's strategic focus has been on rapid delivery of high-performance, leading-edge facilities based on bespoke designs with top-tier efficiency. The platform's pipeline of brownfield and greenfield locations in prime data center geographies enables speed to market for new capacity at scale. The CTP team and its strategic partners including PowerHouse Data Centers and Glenart Developments are dedicated to meeting the complex needs of large and sophisticated customers across North America and Europe.

CTP is committed to delivering high technology campuses with a positive impact on the communities and environment in which it operates.

ABOUT CTP

Chirisa Technology Parks (CTP) is focused on developing highly connected data center campuses with ample power availability in high-demand growth markets in the United States and Europe. CTP's existing data centers are located in Richmond, VA; Chicago, IL; Piscataway, NJ; and Seattle, WA. CTP currently offers over 500,000 square feet of purpose-built data center capacity, with a pipeline in excess of 600MW under development in the USA. CTP's proprietary designs and rapid delivery process are focused on high-efficiency, leading-edge deployments. CTP has broad capability to partner and/or operate critical facilities, offering solutions for powered shell, build-to-suit, and turnkey delivery of assets for large and sophisticated customers.

SOURCE Chirisa Technology Parks