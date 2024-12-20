Chirisa Technology Parks welcomes Spencer Raymond as Chief Financial Officer

Spencer Raymond will join Chirisa Technology Parks to support financing, financial management and operations related to CTP's rapid delivery of high-performance, leading-edge facilities for hyperscale, HPC, and AI customers

RICHMOND, Va. and DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chirisa Technology Parks ("CTP") today announces that Spencer Raymond will join our senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer in February 2025.

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Raymond will be responsible for leading the day-to-day financial operations and affairs of the CTP including financial strategy, debt and equity capital formation, planning, compliance, reporting and analysis, financial and management reporting systems and financial risk management.

With over 20 years of experience, Raymond has delivered extensive shareholder value at high growth firms in the real estate and asset management industry. In his most recent role as CFO of Rockpoint, he oversaw financial and operational areas driving AUM growth from $4 billion to $16 billion at peak. In that role, he was responsible for a series of capital transactions, raising new debt and equity to facilitate the growth of the business. Raymond was instrumental to the launch of a vertically integrated property-level services function, which now provides services on a national basis. He also oversaw the build-out of infrastructure related to many aspects of the firm's operations.

Lee Hayes, President and CEO of CTP commented, "I am delighted to welcome Spencer as Chief Financial Officer of Chirisa Technology Parks. His appointment is a bold statement of our intention to further accelerate the rapid growth of our business. Our hyperscale customers are substantially expanding their AI/HPC footprints to meet the growing global demand for high performance computing. In 2025, we will focus on the expansion of our leading-edge critical facility financing, development and management capability to meet this customer need."

Prior to Rockpoint, Raymond was a pre-launch partner and co-founder of Pleasant Lake Partners, responsible for all business development, fundraising and investor relations, finance, operations and SEC compliance of the global opportunistic concentrated equity long-short fund. Prior to Pleasant Lake, Raymond was a pre-launch employee and ultimately Chief Financial Officer of Garrison Investment Group, a $4 billion AUM real estate and corporate middle market credit opportunity fund sponsor.

Raymond began his career at Ernst & Young as a senior audit team member. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Syracuse University Whitman School of Management and was captain of Men's NCAA Division I Swim Team. He has a broad and international perspective having lived in the USA, London, Singapore and Frankfurt.

Raymond will be based at our offices in Virginia, USA.

