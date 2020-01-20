Chiro One Expands Unique Care Model to Northwest US

OAKBROOK, Ill., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers is starting the new year with a major acquisition in the Northwestern United States that will include four new clinics in Vancouver, WA.

We're thrilled to be able to expand our reach to the west coast market, and provide a high-level of care to these patients. This partnership enables Chiro One to continue to realize our mission to lead our patients and communities to a life of optimum health and wellness through education and service.

This marks the largest acquisition to date for Chiro One Wellness Centers. Bridge Chiropractic's founder, and Washington State's Chiropractor of the Year, Dr. Paul Reed says, "I am super excited to be partnering with the like-minded Chiro One team. I believe this is a great way to advance the profession with a high-quality, personalized care model."

"We are beyond excited to be partnering with Dr. Reed. He is a highly-respected chiropractor and industry leader who has not only established a successful multi-clinic business, he also began and runs ChiroFest, an annual event where leaders in chiropractic meet to share best practices and learn from leaders in chiropractic," says Dr. Kenneth Johns, EVP of Strategy for Chiro One.

The Bridge Chiropractic acquisition establishes Chiro One's presence in the Washington market and marks the beginning of a continued expansion across the Evergreen State.

About the Chiro One Wellness Center Brand

Located in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, over 50 Chiro One Wellness Center clinics see around a half million patient visits each year. Managed by TVG-Medulla, LLC, Chiro One Wellness Center offices set the gold standard in chiropractic through consistent patient outcomes, high patient satisfaction rates and accessible community education on the significant benefits of chiropractic care. For more information about Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit chiroone.net .

About TVG-Medulla, LLC

TVG-Medulla, LLC is a healthcare service management organization providing support and services to all Chiro One Wellness Center offices. Doctors of chiropractic serving within Chiro One clinics have access to Medulla's full-scale management departments, such as billing and insurance, marketing, clinical operations, human resources, maintenance, IT and more. In addition, Medulla also offers critical wellness programs and education services to communities, employers and organizations. For more information on practice acquisition, please visit medullallc.com/partners .

Contact: Amanda Roszkowski

Telephone: 630-560-4845

Email: amanda.roszkowski@medullallc.com

SOURCE Chiro One Wellness Centers

