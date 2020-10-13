ChiroFusion Unveils Major Update to Its EHR Software for Chiropractors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChiroFusion, the leading cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) software for chiropractors, today announced the release of a major update to its flagship product for chiropractors. The update, which boasts a completely revamped look and feel, focuses on simplifying complicated business processes to help providers further streamline workflows and increase reimbursements.

"Getting paid quickly with the least amount of effort is an essential requirement for chiropractors today, but achieving this goal has been a challenge for many practices," said Marie Holevas, CTO of ChiroFusion. "Given this reality, we're proud to release our next generation solution designed to help practices optimize their revenue performance, while providing 24/7 visibility into all aspects of the practice. The added functionality and expansive benefits of this milestone version of ChiroFusion speaks to our commitment to support our valued clients while inviting new practices to join the ChiroFusion family."

This latest ChiroFusion update delivers a unique combination of proven experience and powerful technology to help practices become more agile and flexible in improving overall revenue cycle management. The software's new enhanced user interface reflects a more intuitive navigation system and a friendlier color palette to reinforce the company's commitment to improving workflow efficiency.

Key product enhancements include:

A newly redesigned, more intuitive billing and claims interface with multifunction capabilities.

Centralized, efficient claims management and billing to manage your claims process in one place and to ensure that your claims management and patient billing process run smoothly every time.

New automations that save time and reduce billing errors by up to 72 percent.

Advanced insurance payment engine to auto-calculate the expected reimbursement from Payers.

Improved management of family share plans including pre-pay services and recurring auto-debits.

