Chiron Signs MOU with Saudi Cyber Security College

The College will offer students a well-balanced experience that will leverage traditional academic rigors with hands-on cyber training specific to the skills and abilities that are in high demand within the Cyber Operations Domain.

Dean of the College, Dr. Abdullah Al-Dahlawi, said, "I am highly optimistic that our agreement today will lead us to a long term relationship by which Chiron will deliver high quality Cybersecurity training for our students."

"Dr. Al-Dahlawi has a vision to create an institution that provides the highest quality academic content while integrating practical, innovative, and specialized technical training throughout the degree program. Chiron is honored to be a part of this endeavor and looks forward to providing elite cyber security training across multiple domain areas," stated David Pappas, Chiron President.

About Chiron Commercial, LLC

Chiron is an authoritative source in Cybersecurity learning and consulting services within elite cyber school houses. Chiron presents a comprehensive training portfolio designed to educate professionals in specific work roles within the core Information Operations domain areas while addressing the organizational need for enterprise wide security operations posture. www.chironcommercial.com

