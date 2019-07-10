Chiron Technology Services, Inc. Awarded $60M/Five-Year Prime Contract to Provide Technical Cybersecurity Course Delivery Services For The Department of Defense

COLUMBIA, Md., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiron Technology Services, Inc., an international provider of advanced cybersecurity training and services for government and commercial clients, has been awarded a five-year $60M prime contract to provide cybersecurity course delivery services to the US Department of Defense.

The five-year competitively awarded contract will help to develop and maintain the leading-edge skills of military and civilian personnel assigned to critical Cyber Security and Information Assurance work roles.

"This award reflects our continued commitment to work with our customers to deliver cutting edge and operationally relevant cyber security training solutions," stated David Pappas, President and Founder of Chiron. "By having an intimate understanding of our customers' requirements, Chiron's technical approach to deliver cybersecurity training provides the highest value and lowest risk without sacrificing high quality results."

About Chiron Technology Services, Inc. (www.chirontech.com)

Chiron Technology Services, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity firm that provides training and customized engineering services designed to identify and solve our public and private sector clients' most difficult challenges.

Media contact:

Jordyn Slavotinek

(410) 672-1522

jslavotinek@chirontech.com

Related links:

www.chirontech.com

www.linkedin.com/company/chirontech

www.twitter.com/chirontech

www.fb.me/ChironTech

SOURCE Chiron Technology Services

Related Links

https://chirontech.com

