Chiropractic May Offer Relief From Complicated Chronic Headaches

The researchers from Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) released their case studies on chronic headaches and neck pain.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiropractors may reduce the number of monthly neck pain and headaches for people who have chronic and complicated type of history, four case studies (1-4) published in 2022 American Journal of Case Reports, found.

Chronic headaches involve a painful sensation in any part of the head, ranging from sharp to dull, that may occur with other symptoms at least 15 days per month.

Chiropractors provide long-term relief from chronic headaches, said Eric Chu, principal investigator of the studies and Chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong.

"Our recent studies(4-12) have also found that chiropractic may be effective for episodic neck pain and chronic headaches. These studies are successful cases showing that chiropractic is effective specifically for patients who failed with traditional therapy," Chu added.

"Since chronic headaches with complicated medical history are often more difficult to treat, and the pain medicines used have multiple potential side effects, the results are promising," said Dr. Kingsley Leung, Executive Committee of CDAHK.

Multi-model chiropractic therapies involve achieving proper alignment of the spine, which consisted of spinal manipulation, micro-vibration and microcurrent technology to flush out lactic acid and untie deep knots, and robotic spinal decompression for non-surgical intervertebral relief. Non-invasive treatments can plan access to the spine through using a computer-guided robot and traction therapy to safely and effectively elongate and stretch the spine.

"To achieve a optimal treatment effect of chiropractic therapy, technology is important," Chu said. "The care providers should try their best to use the current technology at each spinal problem."

"For patients who do not want to use prescription pain medication, chiropractor offers a hopeful alternative. Treating chronic pain is a multidisciplinary approach, and chiropractic is one of best treatment options that should be considered," Chu said.

