Chiropractors Announce the Return of the World Spine Day and Low Back Pain Management Tracks

Series of pain management tracks across 3 countries offer an extensive multidisciplinary agenda that includes chiropractic technique, technological intervention, and the latest research in low back pain management.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At least 5% of Americans suffer from chronic low back pain. [1] Over $630 billion is spent annually on costs to society [2], and chiropractic care is essential in managed post-surgical spinal pain [3] and scoliosis [4]. To prepare clinicians before the World Spine Day (WSD), the Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) offers a series of stellar pain management education, including Toggle Recoil Technique by Dr Ramneek Bhogal. The first track will take place on August 20th in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Executive Committees of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong

Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Chairman of CDAHK commented, "CDAHK has a long-standing history in preparing the WSD education. Together, we've managed the most complicated low back pain [5-10], and organized a series of events that changes spinal health across three Asian countries."

The CDAHK will present CPD credit hours in all Pain Management Tracks. World leading speakers will share the importance of interventional pain management procedures in managing pain conditions. Dr Jacky Yeung, who chaired for all WSD tasks, stated, "WSD has always been one of my favorite events because of its diversity and inclusion: it is the only meeting where I can join clinicians from all specialties who treat pain patients and impact the society." He continued, "Attendees will experience an immersion of emotional and intellectual experiences into the world of pain management. Don't miss out!"

CDAHK is the largest and leading Chiropractic Professional body in Hong Kong. It has been actively involved in public health care events and clinician's education since its establishment. CDAHK is an Accredited CPD provider of the Chiropractors Council of Hong Kong.

