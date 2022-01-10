DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past five years Chirp has made a difference in the lives of millions through their Chirp Wheels and the launch of the Chirp Wheel Pro is the next step in the evolution of at-home pain relief. The Chirp Wheel Pro is designed to help the people warm up better, recover faster, and feel better through vibration therapy and massage.

Chirp Rolls Out Innovative Vibrating Wheel

The Chirp Wheel Pro features a vibrating core with three power levels to increase blood flow and penetrate muscles deeper to help warm up and have a faster recovery. It has been thoughtfully designed to give just the right amount of pressure and stretch to alleviate tension and soreness in those tough to reach muscles along the spine and between the shoulder blades.

"Back pain is miserable. We're on a mission to fix that," says Chirp Founder and CEO, Tate Stock. "The Chirp Wheel Pro takes at-home pain relief to a whole new level, aiding our customers in feeling better so they can focus on doing more of what they love,"

Chirp began by introducing the world to the Chirp Wheel+, which fits perfectly between the shoulder blades to roll those aches and pains away. It puts pressure on the muscles surrounding the spine and in doing so, the muscles are stretched and strengthened. The technical term for this is Myofascial Release. Myofascial is a fancy word for muscle, and release is referring to the tension within the muscle.

Most relief & recovery products on the market require a partner to effectively relieve tension in the back. The Chirp Wheel Pro allows the power of back pain relief and recovery to be an independent venture — simply lean back and roll.

The Chirp Wheel ProTM is available now for $149.99 at www.GoChirp.com.

About Chirp

Chirp started with the mission of helping people feel good so they can do more of the things they love. Since then, millions of people have enjoyed the back-popping, knot-kneading relief of the original Chirp Wheel+. The Wheel(s) give people an affordable and relaxing deep tissue massage. Each Wheel features a padded spinal canal to cushion and stretch muscles along the spine while delivering the perfect amount of pressure to relieve different levels of pain and discomfort.

