Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD Names New Managing Partner

Mason J. Waring will lead one of nation's top public interest law firms

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD (CCK), a leading public interest law firm, named Mason J. Waring as the firm's new managing partner. As managing partner, Waring will lead the firm as it begins its 25th year in business.

Mason Waring, Managing Partner, CCK

"Over the last 25 years, CCK has grown to become one of the nation's top public interest law firms. We are one of the most impactful Veteran's disability law firms in America, we provide unmatched Bequest Management service to charities and non-profit organizations, and we advocate for the rights of others who are injured or disabled. As the firm hits the quarter century mark, I am excited to take on this role and steer CCK toward new growth and positive impact," said Mason Waring, managing partner of CCK. "Our clients are our central focus. It is a tremendous privilege to support our team in their passion for helping others."

"Mason has been instrumental to CCK's development and growth over the last decade and a half. No one is better prepared or better equipped to lead our firm into its second quarter century of public interest work," said Scott Kilpatrick, founding partner of CCK. "Mason is held in high regard by his peers and has earned the trust of his partners. Under his leadership, I am confident that our clients will be well-served."

Waring is an experienced federal and state court litigator with an emphasis on the application, appeals, and litigation of life, health, and disability insurance benefits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and under private insurance contracts, and other consumer protection cases. Waring graduated from Rhode Island College in 2003 and went on to graduate from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2007. Waring is a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association and Rhode Island Association for Justice. He is a contributing author to the American Bar Association's book, ERISA Survey of Federal Circuits. And he currently serves as President of the Federal Bar Association, Rhode Island Chapter.

About Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD

CCK is a national practice, with offices in Providence, Rhode Island and Houston, Texas. Founded in 1999 by Robert Chisholm and Scott Kilpatrick, the 300-person firm has established a reputation as one of the best public interest firms in America, with focus on Veterans' disability compensation law, charitable bequest management, and denied life, health and disability insurance claims. CCK has the most VA-accredited attorneys, practitioners, and claims agents of any law firm in the United States. The firm has been involved in legislative processes and many landmark precedent-setting cases that have benefited the entire Veterans' community. More information available at https://cck-law.com.

Media Contact

Mike Raia, Half Street Group (for CCK)

401.340.9425 | [email protected]

SOURCE Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD