Chisholm Plumbing, Air & Electric Wins "Best of Greer 2024" Award

GREER, S.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chisholm Plumbing, Air & Electric is thrilled to announce their third consecutive win of the esteemed "Best of Greer 2024" award in the HVAC Contractor category. As a pillar of the Greer community, the Chisholm Team's commitment to delivering exceptional service based on trust, reliability, and transparency has earned them this stellar reputation.

With over 1,000 5-star reviews, Owner John Chisholm is proud to be building a legacy of excellence that speaks volumes to their expertise and success. "Our customers aren't just backing a big box store; when they hire us, they're supporting a family-owned, local company that values this community. We are dedicated to providing trustworthy service and stand behind what we do."

As they celebrate this esteemed award, the Chisholm Team remains steadfast in their dedication to building long-lasting relationships and providing top-tier service. By staying up-to-date with the latest technologies and techniques in drain cleaning, plumbing, electric, and HVAC systems, they are committed to delivering the best service possible.

Scheduling is easy. Simply call (864) 887-1088 and talk to their friendly staff to arrange an appointment. Once scheduled, a text will be sent to confirm the details. And, best of all, customers will receive a picture of their technician when they're on the way, ensuring a level of confidence and comfort.

Grateful for the community's unwavering support, Chisholm Plumbing, Air & Electric is committed to giving back through various initiatives and community service projects, making a positive impact beyond their top-notch services.

Chisholm Plumbing, Air & Electric looks forward to setting industry benchmarks and exceeding customer expectations for Greer, and the surrounding areas of Greenville, and Upstate SC, for many years to come.

For more information or to schedule an appointment online, visit www.callchisholm.com.

For Media Inquiries Contact:

John Chisholm

864.887.1088

https://callchisholm.com

SOURCE Chisholm Plumbing, Air & Electric