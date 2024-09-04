CHISPA AND VOTO LATINO UNITE TO EMPOWER GEN Z LATINO VOTERS FOR THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Third Partnership Seeks to Engage Latino Voters Before National Voter Registration Day

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group's Chispa , the leading dating app for Latine singles in the U.S., is partnering for the third time with Voto Latino , a grassroots political organization, to empower Gen Z Latino voters. This collaboration aims to boost voter registration and participation in the upcoming presidential election through a co-branded election hub , in-app mobilization, and a new sticker collection that highlights key issues.

With 36.2 million U.S. Latinos eligible to vote this year —a 12% increase since the last election—Latinos are projected to make up 14.7% of all eligible voters in November . Despite this growth, many remain unregistered and disengaged, making this partnership crucial for boosting Latino political participation.

A recent survey conducted by Chispa highlights the urgent need for increased Latino voter registration and participation:

Voting Patterns : Half of the respondents voted in the 2020 Presidential Election, but only 33% participated in the 2022 Midterms. Almost 54% plan to vote in 2024, while 25% are still undecided.

: Half of the respondents voted in the 2020 Presidential Election, but only 33% participated in the 2022 Midterms. Almost 54% plan to vote in 2024, while 25% are still undecided. Top Issues : The main concerns among Latino survey participants are Cost of Living (73%), Immigration Reform (43%), Wage Equality and Job Availability (41%), Healthcare Access (36%), and Gun Violence Prevention (23%).

: The main concerns among Latino survey participants are Cost of Living (73%), Immigration Reform (43%), Wage Equality and Job Availability (41%), Healthcare Access (36%), and Gun Violence Prevention (23%). Community Impact : Nearly 75% believe the Latino vote will influence the 2024 election. However, 52% cite a lack of faith in the impact of their vote as a key reason for not voting.

: Nearly 75% believe the Latino vote will influence the 2024 election. However, 52% cite a lack of faith in the impact of their vote as a key reason for not voting. Representation Concerns: Only 20% feel well-represented politically, while 30% feel their interests are not represented at all. For 38% of respondents, cultural identity is a major factor in their voting decisions.

"Voto Latino is honored to work with Chispa to mobilize and register Latinos to vote in the upcoming elections. Over 36 million Latinos are eligible to vote in November and we are doubling-down on our efforts to inform them about the relevant issues for our community and to register them to vote," said Voto Latino Co-Founder and President Maria Teresa Kumar. "Voto Latino is conducting a robust electoral digital campaign, meeting young Latinos where they are. Chispa is the leading dating app among our community and Voto Latino is proud to work with its extraordinary team to make sure Latinos raise their voices and once again show their power."

Chispa and Voto Latino are expanding their partnership with several key initiatives for the upcoming election. Building on the success of their previous collaborations, they will launch a co-branded election hub on September 1. This hub will offer users the ability to register to vote, access information on early voting, mail-in voting, and candidate details.

Chispa will actively drive its users to this hub to boost voter registration and participation. Additionally, Chispa is supporting Voto Latino with a contribution towards their voter registration and engagement efforts.

A new feature this year is the "Amor x Democracy" sticker collection. This set will enable users to showcase the issues that matter most to them and connect with others who share similar concerns. Available by September 1, 2024, the collection includes stickers representing different voter types and key issues such as cost of living, immigration reform, wage equality, healthcare, and gun control.

"At Chispa, we're dedicated to empowering our users to make a community impact," said Julia Estacolchic, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Chispa. "Partnering with Voto Latino boosts voter registration and engagement while connecting users through shared values. Together, we aim to inspire a significant turnout in the 2024 election."

For more information, visit: https://votolatinofoundation.org/election-center-chispa/

About Chispa

Chispa is the largest dating app made for US Latinos, with 10 million downloads and the goal of helping Latinos create new connections with singles from similar backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Chispa is a Match Affinity dating app created in 2017 by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), a leading provider of dating products designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection, like Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and more. The Chispa app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, both in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.chispa-app.com and follow @ChispaApp on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Voto Latino

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latino voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Since its founding, Voto Latino has registered over 1.4 million voters, mobilized tens of thousands of voters in the 2022 midterms, helping to defeat the so-called "red wave" and keep the Senate majority-Democrat. Voto Latino has also filed several lawsuits to defend voting rights in Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina ahead of the 2024 election.

