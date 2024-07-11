Chispa Partners with Sorry Papi for Exciting Summer College Tour Across 8 Cities

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chispa, the leading dating app made for Latino singles, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sorry Papi for an electrifying summer college tour spanning across 8 cities. The tour kicks off in Salt Lake City, UT and will visit Louisville, KY; Cincinnati, OH; Champaign, IL; Minneapolis, MN; Dallas, TX; Anaheim, CA; and Sacramento, CA.

Sorry Papi: The Only Girls Party, renowned for its vibrant celebrations of empowerment and inclusivity, joins forces with Chispa to create an unforgettable experience for Latino communities across the nation. This collaboration promises to fuse the best of both worlds – the dynamic energy of Sorry Papi and the vibrant cultural connections facilitated by Chispa.

"We are excited to partner with Sorry Papi for this exhilarating summer college tour," said Julia Estacolchic, Chispa's Head of Brand. "This collaboration represents a perfect synergy between the number one dating app made for Latinos and Sorry Papi's dedication to creating spaces where cultural pride and celebration thrive."

Each event on the tour will feature music, dancing, and opportunities for attendees to connect and celebrate Latino culture. Participants will also have the chance to log on Chispa and enter to win a trip for two to either Puerto Rico or the Baja Beach stop with Sorry Papi. With Chispa's commitment to fostering meaningful connections among Latino singles and Sorry Papi's vibrant party atmosphere, this partnership is set to ignite excitement and unity in every city visited.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Chispa," said Jaqueline Terrazas, Tour and Project Manager at Sorry Papi. "Together, we are bringing together communities in a way that celebrates our heritage and creates lasting memories."

Join Chispa and Sorry Papi on this epic journey as they bring their unique blend of fun and cultural pride to a city near you. Stay tuned for updates, special guests, and surprises along the way!

For more information about the tour dates and locations, visit the Chispa Website www.chispa-app.com and follow Chispa and Sorry Papi on social media at @chispaapp and @sorrypapitour

About Chispa: Chispa is the largest dating app made for US Latinos, with 10 million downloads and the goal of helping Latinos create new connections with singles from similar backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Chispa is a Match Affinity dating app created in 2017 by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), a leading provider of dating products designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection, like Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and more. The Chispa app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, both in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.chispa-app.com and follow @ChispaApp on TikTok, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Sorry Papi: Sorry Papi: The Only Girls Party is a celebrated event series that celebrates empowerment and inclusivity within Latino communities. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and cultural pride, Sorry Papi creates memorable experiences that resonate with attendees.

SOURCE Chispa