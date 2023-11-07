Chitosan Market size is to grow by USD 11.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chitosan market is expected to grow by USD 11.15 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Emerging applications from end-user industries are notably driving the chitosan market. However, factors such as Limitations of chitosan affecting its demand may impede market growth. APAC is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for foods, beverages, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products as well as cosmetic products is one of the major factors that has significantly contributed to the development of the global Chitosan market in Asia Pacific. In addition, abundant raw materials, including shrimp and crab, in China, Vietnam, Japan, and Thailand, make the Asia Pacific region a leading producer of chitosan and chitosan derivatives. One of the major markets with increasing chitosan consumption in APAC is Japan due to its abundant supply of chitosan as well as the increasing use of chitosan in wastewater treatment. Furthermore, the growing use of chitosan in wastewater treatment and cosmetics has a positive impact on the market in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the chitosan market including Advanced Biopolymers AS, Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., Golden Shell Pharmaceutical, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, KIMICA Corp., KitoZyme LLC, Kraeber Co GmbH, Marshall Marine Products, Meron Group, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd., Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Tagrow Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Novamatrix, Primex ehf, and Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory.

Advanced Biopolymers AS - The company offers a variety of chitosan products such as food-grade chitosan, pharmaceutical-grade chitosan, and industrial-grade chitosan.

Chitosan Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The market is segmented by end-user (water treatment, food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and biomedical, and others), source (shrimps, prawns, crabs, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The water treatment segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of chitosan as a disinfectant has increased in the area of water treatment, thanks to its ability to remove toxic metals and chemicals from wastewater. As it is considered to be the most effective material for the adsorption of water pollutants in wastewater treatment, the use of this segment is becoming more and more popular. High biodegradability, hydrophilicity, biocompatibility, and the absence of toxicity are some of the major properties of chitosan. In addition, it is widely used in the wastewater treatment segment as it has a high content of amino and hydroxyl functional groups that enable the removal of various aquatic pollutants. In addition, chitosan also neutralizes and agglomerates suspended anionic colloidal particles due to the presence of cationic charge in chitosan, allowing the reduction of chemicals in wastewater. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Other segments include source (shrimps, prawns, crabs, and others)

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist chitosan market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chitosan market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chitosan market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of chitosan market companies

