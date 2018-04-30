Chitosan Market to Grow at 14.5% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds the global chitosan market is projected to grow from USD 553.6 million in 2017 to USD 1,088.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2017 and 2022. Chitosan is a natural fiber, which is derived from chitin. Chitin is found in outer shells of different types of shellfish such as shrimp, crabs, and lobsters. Increasing use of chitosan for water treatment, cosmetics, and medical & pharmaceuticals in Asia Pacific region is expected to fuel growth of industrial grade segment of chitosan market during forecast period.

Browse 79 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 103 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Chitosan Market by Grade (Industrial, Food, and Pharmaceutical), Application (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Agrochemicals), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Row) - Global Forecast to 2022" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1467340-chitosan-market-by-grade-industrial-food-and-pharmaceutical-application-water-treatment-food-beverages-cosmetics-medical-pharmaceuticals-and-agrochemicals-and-region-asia-pacific-north-america-eur-st-to-2022.html .

The companies profiled in chitosan market research report include Primex ehf (Iceland), Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany), Vietnam Food (Vietnam), KitoZyme S.A. (Belgium), Agratech (US), Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway), BIO21 Co., Ltd. (Thailand), G.T.C. Bio Corporation (China), Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China).

In terms of value, the chitosan market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Asia Pacific chitosan market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific chitosan market can be attributed to the increasing inflow of wastewater from various industries and growing demand for fresh water. The China chitosan market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by Vietnam and India.

The industrial grade segment of the chitosan market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Chitosan Market by Grade (Industrial, Food, and Pharmaceutical), Application (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Agrochemicals), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Row) - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1467340 .

Research report categorizes the chitosan market based on grade, application, and region. The report includes the detailed information regarding major factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing growth of chitosan market. A detailed analysis of key industry players was under taken to provide insights into their business overviews, products &services offered by them, and recent developments associated with chitosan market undertaken by them.

The chitosan market has been classified into three grades, namely, industrial grade, food grade, and pharmaceutical grade. Industrial grade chitosan is most commonly used in a wide range of applications due to its low cost. The non-toxicity of chitosan enables its use in the treatment of the potable water and industrial wastewater. The typical applications of the industrial grade chitosan are water treatment, agrochemicals, pulp & paper, and textiles.

Order a copy of "Chitosan Market by Grade (Industrial, Food, and Pharmaceutical), Application (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Agrochemicals), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Row) - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1467340 .

The companies operating in the chitosan market are currently focused on carrying out R&D activities. These companies are carrying out research activities to develop new production processes and technologies for manufacturing chitosan. Moreover, research activities are also being carried out for the commercial production of chitosan from non-aquatic sources such as fungi, yeasts, and algae.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

By Company Type - Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 37%, and Tier 3 - 13%

Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 37%, and Tier 3 - 13% By Designation - Director Level - 31%, C level - 23%, and Others* - 46%

Director Level - 31%, C level - 23%, and Others* - 46% By Region - North America - 15%, Europe - 35%,AsiaPacific- 44%, and Rest of the World (RoW) - 6%

Another research titled the recycled plastics market is estimated at USD 36.93 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 50.36 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2022. The market is witnessing growth due to the growing preference for recycled plastics over virgin plastics as a result of severe pollution caused by the disposal of used plastics in oceans and the scarcity of landfill areas in many countries. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted bymajor market players, such as Veolia (France), Suez (France), KW Plastics (US), Jayplas (UK), B. Schoenberg & Co. (US), B&B Plastics (US), Green Line Polymers (US), Clear Path Recycling (US), Custom Polymers (US), and Plastipak Holdings (US) is available with 144 pages at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1465042 .

Explore more report on Chemical at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml



SOURCE ReportsnReports