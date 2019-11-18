Chivalry Isn't Dead; Sir Real Arrives in the Kingdom of Cabernet Sauvignon

"Paso Robles and Cabernet Sauvignon are synonymous; it is one of the varieties that put our region on the world wine map. Sir Real brings Chronic Cellars' irreverence to this noble variety, and we couldn't be happier with the result," explains Chronic Cellars Co-Founder and Winemaker Josh Beckett.

Known for making serious wines that don't take themselves too seriously, Chronic Cellars welcomes Sir Real as the newest, knightly member of the family. Hitting the shelves this month, Sir Real Cabernet Sauvignon features an updated Chronic Cellars label and bottle that reflect the quality of the wine in the package.

2017 Chronic Cellars Sir Real Cabernet Sauvignon at a Glance:

Profile: This Cabernet Sauvignon exhibits regal layers of black cherry, mocha and fresh savory notes. A wine with noble intent, there is a deep core of dark fruit and harmonious tannins that drives through to a fearless finish.

Variety: 94% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6% Petite Sirah

Vintage: 2017

Appellation: Paso Robles AVA

SRP: $15

