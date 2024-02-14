Chivas Regal Illuminates Golden Hour in Partnership with Luxury Couture Designer Duo Falguni Shane Peacock

Chivas Regal

14 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Elegant Leisurewear Collides with Blended Scotch in Limited-Edition Drop Created for Modern Power Couples

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chivas Regal, an icon of luxury blended Scotch whisky, is merging cocktails, fashion and couple goals with the launch of a new limited-edition "Golden Hour Glow Up" Set, featuring matching tailored tracksuits from global fashion brand Falguni Shane Peacock. Renowned for their elegant craftsmanship, the husband-and-wife fashion duo drew creative inspiration from Chivas' "United is the New Gold" campaign to create an exclusive at-home Black Tie dress code perfect for Golden Hour.

"United is the New Gold celebrates the wealth of togetherness and we're thrilled with Falguni and Shane's creative interpretation, whose global success is a true testament to what can be accomplished as a pair," says Emily Lane, Chivas Brand Director at Pernod Ricard USA. "The striking tracksuits blend boldness, modernity and status – while still flexing the luxury and distinguished heritage long associated with Chivas. This partnership elevates the notion of couple style and delivers the perfect backdrop for that Golden Hour timeframe - when partners can switch off from the grind and reclaim a moment of connection."

The tailored tracksuit incorporates the elegant and glam design that Falguni Shane Peacock is known for, made from high-quality fabric infusing black and gold colorways that draw on Chivas' brand world and United is The New Gold aesthetic. Each set features the same heart-shaped "Luckenbooth" logo depicted on Chivas Regal bottles worldwide, an ancient Celtic symbol representing love and togetherness.

"This partnership with Chivas feels so authentic to us and who we are as a couple and team that proudly supports each other and our shared success," said Falguni and Shane Peacock, Founders, Falguni Shane Peacock. "This collaboration delves into the playful concept of Black Tie at-home that is relaxed, yet still elicits luxury cues through the lens of our design aesthetic - a tailored tracksuit that is also perfect for lounging."

Kicking off New York Fashion Week and just in time for Valentine's Day gifting, coordinating couples nationwide can experience their own Chivas ritual with the limited edition "Golden Hour Glow Up Cocktail Gift Set" - which includes two luxe tracksuits, along with ingredients to create the ideal Golden Hour cocktail at home: the Chivas Gold Rush. This elevated twist on a whisky sour is taken next level by Chivas XV - a blended Scotch aged for a minimum of 15-years and selectively finished in Cognac casks* - creating a smoother, richer taste with a balance of refreshing citrus and subtle honey sweetness. Available now for a limited time and while supplies last for a SRP of $150 at CocktailCourier.com.

To learn more about United is the New Gold, please visit Chivas.com and follow along @ChivasRegalUSA.

*A portion of the blend is finished in Cognac Casks

Please Enjoy Chivas Responsibly.
Chivas Regal® XV. 15 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky.  40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). ©2024 Imported by Chivas Bros. Import Co., New York, NY.

About Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal was pioneered in the 19th century by Scottish brothers James and John Chivas. Their humble early experiments blending aged whiskies developed profoundly and solidified their position as true pioneers in the art of blending. And, with their entrepreneurial and pioneering mindset, they became globally renowned for fine luxury products. 

About Falguni Shane Peacock:
Falguni Shane Peacock is a global luxury design house headquartered in Mumbai with an office and showroom in New York City that manufactures and retails haute couture and ready-to-wear. Visionaries Falguni Peacock (Founder/CEO) and Shane Peacock (Founder/Creative Director) married in 2001 and launched the brand in 2002, showcasing their first resort collection at India Fashion Week in 2004 and steadily building a career in the industry by following their own set of rules ever since. The secret of their success is unique and unusual styling along with attention to detail, giving each piece an essence of luxury carried by their signature use of feathers, sequins, and prints. Integral to the Peacock culture is the juxtaposition between contrasting elements: fragility and strength, tradition and modernity, fluidity and severity, fantasy and reality. The brand has presented at Fashion Week all over the world including shows in Miami, New York, London, and Los Angeles, and has had their intricate designs worn to high-profile events such as the Cannes Film Festival, Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, and many more. As one of the first Indian design houses to dress international celebrities, they are known for their elaborate pieces that have been worn by Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Fergie, Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Paris Hilton, among others. Falguni Shane Peacock has achieved immense international acclaim for its edgy and out-of-the-box designs.

About Pernod Ricard USA
Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

