ChizComm Ltd. To Bring WOW Globally as Wow! Stuff's Marketing Agency Partner

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ChizComm Ltd. (www.chizcomm.com) announces new exciting agency partnership with Wow! Stuff, a global toy inventor company that develops innovative tech toys for top pop culture licenses.

Joining their roster of toy, technology, lifestyle, and children's entertainment clients, ChizComm is thrilled to represent Wow! Stuff as their retained marketing and communications partner. Building on Wow! Stuff's incredible lineup of licenced products, ChizComm will manage consumer marketing programs and strategy for Wow! Stuff globally, alongside teams in each market to combine execution efforts.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a creative industry leader like Wow! Stuff who constantly brings magic and imagination to the world of toys," said Harold Chizick, President and CEO, ChizComm Ltd. "Not only will we use our experience in the lifestyle space as we work on these beloved brands and licenses, but we are excited to be working as an extension of the Wow! Stuff team on all communication efforts."

Established by entrepreneur and CEO Richard North, and co-founders Kenny McAndrew and Dr. Graeme Taylor, Wow! Stuff has been recognised as a Virgin Fast Track 100* company and is one of the fastest growing toy companies in Europe with a 3 year CAGR (Company Annual Growth Rate) of over 60%. Wow! Stuff will utilize the expertise of the ChizComm team in supporting all upcoming product releases. ChizComm will develop and execute strategies surrounding the launch, promotion and consumer awareness of Wow! Stuff's brands.

"ChizComm's experience in the children's entertainment and toy space is exactly what we were looking for in an agency partner," said Richard North, CEO, Wow! Stuff. "We are a product development company that is driven by innovation. We have been searching for an equally innovative consumer marketing agency, and I believe ChizComm are certainly that. Following the TOTY award nomination for our Harry Potter Mystery Flying Snitch we are excited at the prospect of working with ChizComm to let more consumers know about our new releases in Pop Culture innovative toys in 2019 and onward."

ChizComm and Wow! Stuff's partnership is effective immediately and both teams are looking forward to a successful year to be kicked off at New York Toy Fair, where the public will get a sneak peek of what is to come in 2019.

About ChizComm Ltd.:

ChizComm is a highly regarded leading marketing communications agency that continuously brings innovative, creative, BIG ideas to companies covering a wide range of fields – such as health and wellness, lifestyle and toys. ChizComm's strong work ethic, industry expertise and successful marketing and communications efforts have made them the agency of choice amongst notable international brands. With a solid background in PR, digital marketing, social media, promotions, events and product launches, ChizComm's boisterous, creative approach allows them to share the fun with partners and clients while developing break-frame marketing communication strategies that drive growth and some noise.

About Wow! Stuff:

Established in 2006, Wow! Stuff is a British headquartered toy inventor company that aims to innovate in gadgets and tech toys for tier one licensed brands. Established by entrepreneur and CEO Richard North and co-founders Kenny McAndrew and Dr. Graeme Taylor the company sells its products through major retailers globally.

*Virgin Fast Track 100 - The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table ranks Britain's 100 private companies with the fastest-growing sales over their latest three years. It is compiled by Fast Track and published in The Sunday Times each December, with an awards event the following May, and alumni dinners during the year.

