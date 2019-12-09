CHL Systems Promotes Aaron Lorah to General Manager

SOUDERTON, Pa., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHL Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive customized automation production solutions recently announced the promotion of Aaron Lorah to General Manager leading all project management, engineering, manufacturing and technical services. His responsibilities will focus on strengthening the cohesive communication and efficiencies between these four critical areas of operation to maintain ongoing delivery of superior quality and service for CHL Systems clients.

Aaron Lorah

"Aaron's skills and experience will contribute to our future growth by leading the alignment of our operations and continuous improvement efforts to ensure CHL Systems will continue exceeding our clients' expectations," said CEO Mike Giagnacova.

Mr. Lorah, 38, originally joined CHL Systems in 2011, he briefly left the company then rejoined in 2016. Aaron has served in numerous capacities during his career including Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Manager, Director of Development and Director of Project Management. Aaron graduated from Temple University with an undergraduate degree in engineering. He also holds a M.B.A. from Arcadia University with a focus on international business. He holds a Professional Engineers License as well.

CHL Systems provides custom-designed automation equipment and services for production facilities in the snack foods, confectionery, food processing and packaging, meat handling and packaging, pharmaceutical, steel, energy, and general manufacturing industries. Since 1957, using extensive experience, developed from a multitude of industrial applications with unique production requirements, CHL Systems delivers a practical and cost effective approach to integrating the most advanced technology and services to the world of production automation.

