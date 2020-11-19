CHLA Celebrates 2020 Stars of the Industry Winners

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association honored 14 hospitality leaders and three outstanding properties today with its annual Stars of the Industry awards.

"Each winner has demonstrated sustained excellence and a passion for hospitality that inspires all of us, especially this year," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President & CEO of CHLA. "Our heartfelt congratulations and thanks to every participant who daily makes the California lodging experience the best in the world."

Hundreds of outstanding hotel employees were nominated by colleagues throughout California. Three finalists were selected for each category with CHLA judges selecting the winners based on outstanding and unusual service to the property, to the guests, and to the community.

This year's winners represent California's diverse range of individuals, properties and locations.

The awards ceremony, led by CHLA Chair Bijal Patel and Mohrfeld, was held virtually for the first time and included performances by Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter Lisa Loeb.

The 2020 Stars of the Industry winners are:

Outstanding Lodging Employee of the Year:

Helen Nguyen - DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose

- DoubleTree by Melite Wood - Menlo Park Inn

Outstanding Manager of the Year:

Paulette Fischer - The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel

- The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel Dania Duke - Hilton San Diego Gaslamp

- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Roberto Mota - Menlo Park Inn

Outstanding General Manager of the Year:

Arthur Dennis - The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles /JW Marriott L.A. LIVE

- The Ritz-Carlton, /JW Marriott L.A. LIVE Martin Cordova - Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa

Stevan Porter Emerging Hospitality Leader of Year Award: This award honors an exemplary lodging employee younger than 30 years who has demonstrated superior professional dedication, leadership, and a fresh perspective to their job.

Shelbi Walker - Visit Concord

WIL Connect Leader of the Year Award: This award is given to a female hospitality professional who serves as a leader and role model within the hotel community.

Tami Douglas - The Meritage Resort and Spa

- The Meritage Resort and Spa Sara Southam - The Westin Verasa Napa

HD Supply Housekeeping Award: This award recognizes housekeepers/room attendants who show commitment to extraordinary guest service, exceptional cleanliness of guest rooms and public areas, and a true passion for the hospitality business.

Jose Berdejo - Fairmont San Jose

- Vicente Lopez - Rosewood Miramar Beach

- Rosewood Miramar Beach Alba Castillo & Elena Castillo - Inn at Playa del Rey

Community Service Award: This award is given for programs that demonstrate the individual property's responsiveness to the local community.

Hotel 1550 – San Bruno

Good Earthkeeping Award: This award recognizes lodging properties that have developed a culture toward integrating environmental management practices that improve everyday operations and the bottom line, while maintaining quality service and meeting guest expectations.

Terranea Resort – Rancho Palos Verdes

Guest Relations Award: This award is given for programs that develop a climate conducive to new or repeat business, create goodwill among guests or effectively solve guest complaints.

Magic Castle Hotel - Los Angeles

