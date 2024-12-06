CHLA CELEBRATES HOSPITALITY EXCELLENCE AT HOTEL ALL STARS AWARDS

Recognizing 144 outstanding professionals across all areas of California's hospitality industry

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the unsung heroes of hospitality, the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) honored 144 remarkable individuals at its new and improved Hotel All Stars awards luncheon held today at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco.

Hotel All Stars – an evolution of the association's long-running Stars of the Industry Awards – builds upon past traditions by recognizing all top nominees for their exceptional contributions. This new, inclusive format celebrates a distinguished class of professionals who consistently perform at the highest level.

"Congratulations to our 2024 Hotel All Stars, who represent the very best and brightest in hospitality across the state," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President & CEO of CHLA. "Your commitment to excellence keeps our industry thriving and ensures that California remains a world-class destination for travelers. We are proud to celebrate your achievements."

Deysa Salinas, Corporate Director of Rooms at Noble House Hotels & Resorts in San Francisco, earned her spot in the 2024 Hotel All Stars class through her commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels valued and motivated to contribute their best work.

"The people behind the desk, behind the bar, in the restaurant—those are the ones who make the team great. Leading a group of people to achieve success, to achieve their goals, and to feel like they're working in a family environment—that's what makes my job amazing. It just makes me feel wonderful about it," Salinas said.

Awardees from diverse categories showcased their exceptional contributions, from maintaining top-notch facilities to creating unforgettable guest experiences. Categories included the following:

Accounting and Finance

Engineering and Security

Human Resources

Food and Beverage

Sales and Marketing

Guest Services

Housekeeping

General Manager

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association

The California Hotel & Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California's more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to www.calodging.com.

