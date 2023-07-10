CHLA Hospitality Foundation Awards $164,000 in College Scholarships

News provided by

The California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

10 Jul, 2023, 15:22 ET

Fifty-two students to pursue hospitality studies at 12 California colleges

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation announced today it has awarded $164,000 in scholarships to 53 students to pursue hospitality, tourism, and culinary arts degrees at 12 California colleges.

Winners of the coveted scholarships will be celebrated at the Hospitality Foundation's annual gala on Nov. 2, 2023 at the Parc 55 San Francisco, a Hilton Hotel.

"As an industry supporting more than 1.1 million employees in California, we are focused on creating a pipeline for aspiring hoteliers to get their foot in the door and build lifelong careers," said Michael Pace, the Foundation President, and General Manager at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins hotel in San Francisco. "We were truly inspired by the talent and dedication of this year's scholarship recipients and are excited to use these awards to build the next generation of hospitality leaders and help ensure a strong future for the entire California hospitality industry."

This year's award recipients include students from San Diego State University, University of San Francisco, San Jose State, Cal Poly Pomona, California State University, Monterey Bay, City College of San Francisco, San Francisco State University, California State University Long Beach, and California State University East Bay, Monterey Peninsula College and Sacramento State University.

CHLAHF's scholarship committee, comprised of hospitality professionals, reviewed each application, selecting the honorees based on their grade point average, declaration to pursue a hospitality degree and dedicated hospitality work experience.

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

CHLAHF is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and research in support of excellence among industry employees and hospitality students. Our aim is to raise the profile and promote excellence in the California hospitality industry. CHLAHF was formed in April 2019 when two large supporters of hospitality education – The Hotel & Restaurant Foundation and The CHLA Education Foundation – combined to support the future of hospitality in California. For more information, please go to https://chlafoundation.org.

Media Inquiries:
Jennifer Flohr
916-554-2667
[email protected]

SOURCE The California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

