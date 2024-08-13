CHLA Hospitality Foundation Awards $175,000 for 62 College Scholarships

Funds propel students seeking long careers in hotels, tourism and culinary arts

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-two students pursing hospitality, tourism and culinary arts degrees at 14 California colleges and universities have been awarded more than $175,000 in scholarships by the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation.

The CHLAHF scholarships support the education of students who have indicated their dedication toward developing long careers that are focused on all aspects of hospitality.

"These students have the potential to redefine the lodging industry in exciting new ways,'' said Michael Pace, CHLAHF's Chair and General Manager of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel In San Francisco. "Our scholarship program excites me because it provides our industry with the opportunity to encourage an already enthusiastic and talented pool of future leaders to continue pursuing a career in hotels and restaurants."

Recipients will be honored at the 2024 Scholarship Awards Gala on Oct. 24, 2024 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. We are counting on you to help us support the students and the Foundation

This year's schools with the highest number of scholarship recipients are:

San Diego State University: 18 recipients

Cal Poly Pomona: 15 recipients

University of San Francisco: 5 recipients

San Francisco State University: 4 recipients

CSU Monterey Bay: 4 recipients

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

CHLAHF is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and research in support of industry employees and hospitality students. Our aim is to raise the profile and promote excellence in the California hospitality industry. For more information, please go to https://chlafoundation.org.

