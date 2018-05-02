NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its spring season with Dreams of Provence, Chloe + Isabel extends their stay in France and travels to the coastal region of the Côte d'Azur. The new collection captures an array of on-trend silhouettes and modern metals to bring a dazzling and luxe design palette straight from the French Riviera. With staple pieces for every kind of fashionista, Chloe + Isabel continues its innovation in both design and quality jewelry this summer season.

Chloe + Isabel Debuts Summer 2018 Collection Inspired by the French Riviera Chloe + Isabel Debuts Summer 2018 Collection Inspired by the French Riviera

Inspired by the Mediterranean coast, Côte d'Azur personifies an exclusive travel destination where memories are made and fashion is paramount. Similar to Chloe + Isabel's core, this collection is targeted for the fearless fashionista and girl on-the-go. From convertible necklaces to removable drop earrings, there are endless ways to elevate your style. Pops of turquoise, pretty pastels and elevated materials are apparent throughout, as each mini-collection speaks for itself.

With an appreciation for picturesque landmarks and on-trend silhouettes, Chloe + Isabel seeks to emulate those who love traveling near and far. The new collection takes its inspiration straight from the Mediterranean sea — featuring pearl-topped coral, gilded starfish and pavé-accented seashells. Architectural designs and elements from the land also exist — from geometric and modern shapes, to minimalistic metals. The endless variety of colors and silhouettes in Côte d'Azur are perfectly intertwined. Whether you're yachting along the icy blue waters or heading out for a night-out-on-the-town with the ladies, this collection is sure to be a staple for pairing with daytime and nighttime occasions all summer long.

Fashionistas and wanderlust-worthy fans alike can check out The Côte d'Azur collection exclusively on chloeandisabel.com and through its nearly 10,000 independent sellers nationwide. For more information, visit www.chloeandisabel.com and follow along on social via the hashtags #jadoresummer #chloeandisabel.

ABOUT CHLOE + ISABEL

Chloe + Isabel is a jewelry lifestyle brand and pioneer of social retail, dedicated to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. With a passion for travel and adventure, each of their designs takes inspiration from the vibrant world around us. Their original pieces are designed in-house in New York City and sold online and through a nationwide network of c+i small business owners known as Merchandisers. Dedicated to creating an environment where women empower one another to embark on their own journeys of self discovery, the company's motto is 'Be Creative Be Confident, Be You.'

MEDIA CONTACT:

Theresa Bischof

194374@email4pr.com

(646) 823-1711

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chloe--isabel-debuts-summer-2018-collection-inspired-by-the-french-riviera-300640746.html

SOURCE Chloe + Isabel

Related Links

https://www.chloeandisabel.com

