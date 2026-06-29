Chloé Caroline Announces New Album "Awakened," Out September 18

Lead single "Shivers" is out now as the California-born American-Canadian pop artist enters a defining new creative chapter and management partnership with Interstate 15 Sports & Entertainment

Listen to "Shivers" here

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California-born American-Canadian artist and songwriter Chloé Caroline has announced her forthcoming album, Awakened, arriving September 18, following the release of lead single "Shivers" on June 26. Additional singles will follow throughout the summer.

The release marks a new chapter for Chloé Caroline, who has spent the past decade building a career. With Awakened, Chloé steps into her most pop-forward and authentic era to date: bold, memorable, emotionally resonant and built around songs that turn personal experience into something universal.

Chloé Caroline's new single "Shivers," the first release from her forthcoming album Awakened (Sep. 18), available now on all major streaming platforms. Los Angeles-born and -based artist, songwriter and performer Chloé Caroline.

Rooted in American and Canadian creative communities, Chloé Caroline makes pop music grounded in melody and emotional honesty. Her songs blend intimate storytelling with a vocal style that feels vulnerable and immediate, capturing love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

"Shivers," the first single from Awakened, was created at the beginning of the personal and spiritual journey that would later inspire the album. Drawing from Chloé's search for deeper connection to herself and the world around her, the song captures her reconnection with what made her feel most alive. Carried by groove-driven energy, luminous indie-pop textures and infectious melodies, "Shivers" balances emotional depth with a euphoric, feel-good spirit.

"At some point I realized I didn't just want to feel shivers from my life again — I needed to," Chloé said. "We all deserve to feel alive, but in a world that constantly pulls us into the next thing, we need to make space for the moments that light us up. Those flashes of connection are often what bring us back to ourselves, and I hope this song inspires people to reconnect with whatever makes them feel that way."

The album campaign also includes an expanded management team. In addition to Lindsay Fellows, Chloé has brought on Las Vegas-based Interstate 15 Sports & Entertainment, with day-to-day involvement by Jason Gastwirth, Jamie Fritz and John Tournour supporting the album rollout, brand partnerships and a planned live tour launching in early 2027.

ABOUT CHLOÉ CAROLINE

Chloé Caroline is a Los Angeles-based American-Canadian artist, songwriter and performer whose music blends timeless pop sensibility, emotional storytelling and the warmth of her distinct "New SoCal Sound." Born and raised in Manhattan Beach, California, with Canadian roots in Kingston, Ontario, Chloé has built an independent career spanning music releases, sold-out performances at venues including The Troubadour, Hotel Café and Bluebird Cafe, film and television placements, brand partnerships and a global fan base. Known for her pure-yet-aching vocal tone, thoughtful lyricism and dynamic live shows, Chloé creates music that fosters healing, hope and connection.

CHLOÉ CAROLINE ONLINE

Website: chloecaroline.com

Instagram: @chloecaroline

TikTok: @imchloecaroline

YouTube: Chloé Caroline Music

Streaming: Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music

MEDIA / BOOKING / MANAGEMENT CONTACT

Email: Lindsay Fellows

Phone: 310-714-3455

Email: John Tournour

Interstate 15 Sports & Entertainment

Phone: 702-265-2792

SOURCE Chloé Caroline