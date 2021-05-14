CHLOE FLOWER, the Eponymous Debut Album By Pianist, Composer, & Producer - Out July 16, 2021 Via Sony Music Masterworks - Available Now For Pre-order

In three acts — I. Innocence, II. Suffering and III. Hope — this sublime collection was composed, produced and recorded in the artist's New York City apartment during the Covid-19 pandemic. It features spoken word from Deepak Chopra and an interpretation of Billie Eilish's chart-topping hit 'Bad Guy'.

In conjunction with today's announcement, Chloe Flower is releasing her latest single, "Tamie," from the album. Chloe dedicates the song (and video) to her dear friend Tamie and has imbued it with the beauty and resilience of their Asian identity; thus releasing it in observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Of the music video, Chloe notes "It's a celebration of our Asian heritage and culture, and was shot at a classical Chinese garden. As our communities are being targeted with anti-Asian rhetoric and violence, now is the time to celebrate Asian American pride, culture and the positive impact our community has had on the world."

Encompassing sweet melodies, hip-hop, and trap beats, Chloe Flower is a modern-day classical sensation, pushing the boundaries with her unique self-created Popsical genre. Of her album Chloe states: "I was thinking about the life cycle. You start with innocence; born with a clean state. Throughout life there is suffering which hardens you. But there's always hope for something better."

"I want people to listen to the album as a whole body of work, which is why I have a prelude and a finale as well as the three acts. The ultimate goal was to make an album that inspires listeners, and makes people hopeful. It's new, edgy and a sound that is authentic to me. Even though my music has no lyrics, I still have something to say."

The outstanding quality of Chloe's technique and modern musical viewpoint sets her apart. This is a collection that will establish the artist as a force to be reckoned with. Here is a new major player in the instrumental world, with the power and talents to infiltrate popular culture.

About Chloe Flower

Chloe Flower is the most talked about pianist in the world following a show-stopping performance with Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Chloe is an official Steinway Artist, composer, producer, activist, and fashion influencer who began playing piano at the age of two. Chloe Flower proudly celebrates her Asian heritage and culture and is a fierce advocate for women's representation — particularly women of color — in the music industry. Chloe sits on the board of directors for the Liberace Foundation and is a strong voice against human trafficking. She was honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and has spoken at the United Nations as a music education ambassador. With her self-created Popsical genre — a blend of pop and classical — Chloe Flower is pushing boundaries and reaching new audiences. She has collaborated with Babyface, Nas, and Swizz Beats along with producers Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande/Meghan Trainor) and Mike WiLL Made-It (Beyonce/Miley Cyrus) to name a few.

