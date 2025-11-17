CHLOE WINE COLLECTION AND DRYBAR SHOPS BRING THE BOW TREND TO BLOWOUTS FOR THE ULTIMATE IN PAMPERING DURING THE HECTIC HOLIDAYS

The Holiday Bow Bar invites clients to elevate their Drybar blowout with a glass of Chloe Pinot Grigio, a designer Lele Sadoughi bow, and complimentary gift wrapping – because this season, self-care should be at the top of everyone's list.

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chloe Wine Collection, a portfolio of award-winning wines sourced from preeminent winegrowing regions, celebrates the return of the season's most coveted accessory with Drybar® through the launch of the Holiday Bow Bar. Available through the entire holiday season, the experience combines fashion and self-expression – inviting guests to elevate their blowout with a designer Lele Sadoughi bow, a Chloe Wine pour, and premium touches that make every visit feel like a moment of celebration.

The Chloe Wine Collection x Drybar Holiday Bow Bar is available from November 17 through January 4 at participating shops nationwide and includes the following upgrades:

A limited-edition luxury hair bow by renowned accessories designer Lele Sadoughi in ivory or black satin available as an $8 service add-on (valued at $48 SRP).

in ivory or black satin available as an $8 service add-on (valued at $48 SRP). A complimentary glass of Chloe Wine (21+ where legal 1 at participating locations and while supplies last).

at participating locations and while supplies last). And for clients in New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas, a special Holiday Bow Bar Gift Wrapping Experience will be offered during the two busiest holiday weekends. Lucky clients in those markets can multitask in style with complimentary gift wrapping during their Drybar service.

"The holidays are about embracing moments of joy and self-care, even amidst the hustle and bustle of the season," said Michelle Diemer, Senior Marketing Director for Chloe Wine Collection. "We're thrilled to create a multi-sensory experience at Drybar that helps women feel confident, celebrated, and ready to take on the season in style."

Known as a go-to destination for clients to relax, reset and leave feeling their best, Drybar's inviting atmosphere becomes even more essential during the holiday season when the pace quickens and moments of calm are few and far between.

"We're always looking for ways to offer our clients the best experience in our shops," said Elyse Blouin, Chief Marketing Officer, WellBiz Brands. "Our collaboration with Chloe Wine Collection lets us add a designer accessory to help clients style the season and make the holidays truly enjoyable!"

How To Book the Holiday Bow Bar Experience Bow & Wine Upgrade

When checking in for a blowout appointment, Drybar clients can add the $8 Bow Bar enhancement to receive a Lele Sadoughi bow – a high-value accessory (SRP $48) offered courtesy of Chloe Wine Collection at participating locations – installed as part of their final look. Guests aged 21 and over will also be treated to a glass of Chloe Wine to enjoy during their service at participating locations. To learn more, visit drybarshops.com .

How To Book the Holiday Bow Bar Wrapping Experience

During a booked service, Drybar clients at select locations across the country on two of the busiest shopping weekends in December can bring a maximum of two gifts to be professionally wrapped and enjoy a glass of wine (21+ only) during a styling.

When Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14 Saturday, December 20, and Sunday, December 21

Where Drybar Tribeca – 180 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013 – Steps from legendary holiday shopping in SoHo, Fifth Avenue, Union Square, and Brookfield Plaza. Drybar Culver City – 3808 Main St, Culver City, CA 90232 – A style capital where Hollywood glamour meets top-tier shopping near The Grove and Beverly Center. Drybar NorthPark Dallas – 8687 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75225 – A Southwest shopping hotspot blending luxury and mainstream retail, anchored by NorthPark, Galleria Dallas, and Highland Park Village.



Visit www.drybarshops.com to book an appointment and for more information on Chloe Wine Collection, visit www.chloewinecollection.com .

1 Must be 21+ years of age and served where legal. Bows and wine available while supplies last.

About Chloe Wine Collection

Chloe Wine Collection crafts award-winning wines from the world's most celebrated winegrowing regions. Recognized for its elegant style and acclaimed quality, Chloe Wine Collection embodies modern sophistication. Chloe Pinot Grigio is the beloved leading SKU in the collection, sourced from Italy's Valdadige D.O.C. and recognized with 92 points from The Tasting Panel. Visit www.chloewinecollection.com to learn more about Chloe and its other offerings, including: Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand, Prosecco from D.O.C. Italy, California Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Rose.

About Drybar

Drybar was founded in 2010 and revolutionized the beauty industry with its focus on professional blowouts—no cuts or color involved. Featuring a modern, stylish ambiance, Drybar shops offer a chic, fun environment where clients leave feeling confident. With a range of signature blowout styles and styling products, Drybar shops have become the go-to destination for women seeking the perfect blowout without the hassle of traditional salon services. As a leader in the beauty industry, the Drybar shops deliver an elevated client experience that enhances natural beauty and positively impacts all aspects of life, from work to social events.

Drybar® shops are a part of the WellBiz Brands portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, which also include the Radiant Waxing®, Fitness Together®, Elements Massage® and Amazing Lash Studio® brands. Colorado-based WellBiz Brands now has more than 750 locations across all of its portfolio brands. As a high-growth franchise brand, Drybar Franchise LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select territories across the country.

To learn more about the Drybar brand and franchise ownership opportunities, visit DrybarShops.com.

Drybar® is an exclusively licensed mark owned by Kaz Europe Sárl, a Helen of Troy company.

About Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi is the quintessential accessories brand for those who appreciate detail, quality, and color. We make special and joyful pieces, including headbands, jewelry, handbags, sunglasses, and hats, that are a collector's dream. Founded in 2012 in New York City, the product assortment now includes 15 categories and is growing.

Lisa 'Lele' Sadoughi is known as the "embellished artist" of her time. With an impressive roster working under the helm of Rebecca Taylor, Ippolita, and Tory Burch, she notably launched the first-ever J. Crew costume jewelry collection. Lele Sadoughi can be found at our flagship stores in Dallas, Houston, Nashville, New York City, and Newport Beach, as well as hundreds of leading retailers worldwide. www.LeleSadoughi.com.

