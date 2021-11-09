Chloé Zhao, Mayling Ng, France Nuyen to be Honored In-Person at Asian World Film Festival Closing Night Gala

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) today announced that that two-time Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Marvel Studios' Eternals, Nomadland) and celebrated actors France Nuyen (Joy Luck Club, South Pacific) and Mayling Ng (Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman) will be feted with Snow Leopard Awards at the festival's Closing Night Gala. In addition, the Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles (KCCLA); Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA); Her Royal Highness of Cambodia, Norodom Arunrasmyn; famed actor Kieu Chinh (Journey from the Fall, China Beach); and newspaper publisher, humanitarian, and film producer, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru (Eyimofe), will all receive awards in a ceremony honoring Asian film and the people and organizations that support it, as well as philanthropic efforts.

Asian World Film Festival

Winners of the festival's competition films will also be announced, followed by the screening of South Korean box office hit Escape from Mogadishu, the closing night feature. Seung-wan Ryoo, recipient of the 2021 Korean Film Critics Award for Best Director, will be in attendance. The 2021 AWFF Closing Night Gala, including red carpet, awards presentation, screening, and reception, will take place November 11 at Saban Theater, Beverly Hills, CA.

AWFF has partnered with Stars Collective, an initiative fund that helps promote young, diverse filmmakers worldwide. Stars Collective was founded by Peter Luo, CEO, Starlight Media and producer (Wuhan, Wuhan), executive producer (Malignant), and financier (Crazy Rich Asians). Stars Collective is currently working with 145 filmmakers and will soon add NFT artists.

2021 AWFF Award Descriptions and Winners

AWFF's top honors, the Snow Leopard Awards are presented in association with the Snow Leopard Trust to raise awareness for the endangered snow leopard and its threatened Asian mountain ecosystem.

Snow Leopard Award for Outstanding Cinematic Achievement - Chloé Zhao, filmmaker

Snow Leopard Lifetime Achievement Award – France Nuyen, actor, in celebration of her fifty years in film and TV

Snow Leopard Rising Star Award – Mayling Ng, actor

The Red Cross/Tiffany Circle Courage to Dream Award - Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, publisher/chairman/CEO, The Guardian Newspapers (Nigeria), humanitarian, and film producer

The Winn-Slavin Humanitarian Award - Kieu Chinh, actor, for her humanitarian and philanthropic work with children

The One Heart Award, also new, recognizes a filmmaker or actor for their work promoting the message of unity and well-being through film. Recipient will be Her Royal Highness of Cambodia, Norodom Arunrasmyn, in honor of her father, King Norodom Sihanook, statesman, royal, and filmmaker.

The newly created Angel Benefactor Awards celebrate individuals and organizations that have unconditionally supported AWFF's efforts on behalf of the Asian film community.

Angel Benefactor Award –Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles (KCCLA). Dr. Wijin Park, KCCLA director, will accept the award.

Angel Benefactor Award - Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Helen Hoehne, HFPA President, will accept the award.

The Bruce Lee Award, presented in partnership with the Bruce Lee Foundation (previously announced) - Andy Cheng, actor, stuntperson, and martial artist (Mission Impossible III, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings) for creating a legacy of excellence and helping bridge the gap between east and west through his work.

The 2021 AWFF showcases films from more than 20 nations. Screenings include 15 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language submissions, combined, and a Window to Africa program.

Additional Partners and Sponsors: Aitysh Film, The City of Culver City, DAO Medical Group, The One Heart Movement, Winn Slavin Fine Art, Stars Collective & Starlight, Snow Leopard Trust, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Korean Cultural Center, LA, Asia Society, Asia Group Plus Holdings, Dutcher Crossing Winery, CBN 14.5, GDN STUDIOS (Nigeria), Variety, AKIpress, Art Confidential Magazine, The Landmark, SPRK Music, Prodocbus, Sparklight, Moredii, Novartizan, Asiania, AiKhun Entertainment, Fifth Atrium, DeJong Film, Beirut Film Society, Wende Museum of the Cold War, Jackson's Market & Cafe, L'Amai, Pholicious, Emporium Thai, Kitchen 51, La Cuisine with Chef Josette, Normandie Country Bakery, Gaby's Mediterranean, Regals De Bretagne, and Starlight Media.



ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian world cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region's wealth of filmmakers and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the Festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, from Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and the Middle East. All participating films are provided with the unique opportunity to be guided through the challenging awards season. They're also showcased to Motion Picture Academy members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the entertainment Guilds for enhanced exposure, media attention, and awards consideration. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh, USA.

