Chlor-alkali Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 100 Bn by 2030, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global chlor-alkali market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Caustic soda is being increasingly used in the manufacturing of aluminum. In the recent years, companies from different end-use industries are increasing the demand for caustic soda that offers high abrasion resistance and free flowing properties. Hence, enterprises in the chlor-alkali market are increasing the use of next-gen production technologies in order to cater to the rising product demand.

Several companies in the global chlor-alkali market growing efforts to offer customized packaging solutions. Such efforts are helping enterprises to fulfill urgent and unexpected supply demands, thereby strengthening their credibility credentials. Moreover, several companies in the chlor-alkali market are focusing on surfactants and biodiesel production in order to boost their revenues. Hence, the global chlor-alkali market is prognosticated to cross US$ 100 Bn by 2030, according to the research report by TMR on the chlor-alkali industry.

Leading companies operating in the chlor-alkali market are executing different strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to maintain their prominent market positions. Furthermore, several enterprises in the chlor-alkali market are tapping avenues in different sectors, including pharmaceuticals and viscose staple fiber.

The chlor-alkali market in Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Swift industrialization and urbanization in many nations, including China and India, have resulted in a surge in construction activities for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. As a result, there is sizable growth in the demand for PVC and glass wherein chlor-alkali is extensively used. This factor, in turn, is propelling the Asia Pacific chlor-alkali market.

India is estimated to play a key role in the Asia Pacific chlor-alkali market during the forecast period, as the nation is one of the important manufacturers of alkali chemicals, including bleaching solutions, sodium hypochlorite, and chlorine, which find wide application in different disinfection solutions.

Chlor-alkali Market: Key Findings

Handling chlor-alkali without necessary precautions may result in hazardous reactions. Hence, the Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI) has introduced some guidelines, which compels chlor-alkali manufacturers to spread awareness on precautions to be taken while handling such products. As part of the awareness efforts, enterprises operating in the chlor-alkali market are suggesting end-use industries to utilize diluted disinfection chemicals for the sanitization of surfaces as well as contaminated or infected objects.

Companies operating in the chlor-alkali market are increasing efforts to strengthen their production capabilities in order to cater to the burgeoning demand for disinfections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the towering demand for disinfection solutions is favoring market growth.

Chlor-alkali Market: Growth Boosters

Chlor-alkali is being used in multiple applications such as alumina manufacturing, PVC production, chemical processing, pulp & paper, and textile industry, and glass manufacturing. Hence, rise in demand for products from these industries is fueling the expansion of the chlor-alkali market.

Surge in use of chlor-alkali in water treatment and food processing activities is expected to drive sales in the global chlor-alkali market

Chlor-alkali Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dow

Solvay

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

INEOS

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Kemira

Tosoh Corporation

AGC Inc.

Chlor-alkali Market Segmentation

Product

Caustic Soda

Chlorine

Soda Ash

Application

Aluminum Processing

EDC/PVC

Chemical Processing

Dyestuff

Glass Manufacture

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Soaps & Detergents

Others (including Hydrochloric acid and Sodium Hypochlorite)

Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Russia & CIS, Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , & CIS, Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , ASEAN, Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Rest of Latin America )

( , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa )

