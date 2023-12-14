Chlorine Market size to increase by USD 7.44 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

14 Dec, 2023, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chlorine market size is expected to grow by USD 7.44 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing use of chlorine in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the chlorine market. However, factors such as logistic problems related to hazardous chemicals may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (EDC/PVC, Organic chemicals, Isocyanates, Chlorinated intermediates, and Others), End-user (Water treatment, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the chlorine market including Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA, Formosa Plastics Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Vizag Chemical International, Vynova Beek BV, Westlake Corp., and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd..
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.
Chlorine Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis
- BASF SE: The company offers chlorine used as an oxidation agent, as well as for cleaning and disinfection purposes, ideally suited for the chlorination of swimming pools.
This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Chlorine Market 2024-2028: Segmentation
- Application
The market share growth by EDC/PVC segment is significant during the forecast period. EDC is a by-product of the chlorination of ethylene by either of the two processes such as direct chlorination using pure chlorine and ethylene, and oxychlorination in which ethylene reacts with chlorine in HCl. EDC or vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) plants typically use a combination of chlorination and oxychlorination to consume the by-product of HCl generated during the cracking of EDC into VCM. The construction industry heavily relies on PVC, which makes it susceptible to fluctuations in global economies. PVC has unique properties and is highly versatile, cost-effective, and widely used in various applications. As a result, new resin grades and compounds are replacing conventional materials such as metal, wood, and glass.
- Geography
APAC is estimated to account for 61% of the global market growth during the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Free Sample Report
Chlorine Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2018-2022
- CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chlorine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chlorine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the chlorine market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of chlorine market companies
Related Reports:
The calcium hypochlorite market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.73% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 490.42 million.
The hydrochloric acid market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 978.77 million.
|
Chlorine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77%
|
Market Growth 2024-2028
|
USD 7.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 61%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA, Formosa Plastics Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Vizag Chemical International, Vynova Beek BV, Westlake Corp., and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Excustive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article