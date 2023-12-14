Chlorine Market size to increase by USD 7.44 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chlorine market size is expected to grow by USD 7.44 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing use of chlorine in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the chlorine market. However, factors such as logistic problems related to hazardous chemicals may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (EDC/PVC, Organic chemicals, Isocyanates, Chlorinated intermediates, and Others), End-user (Water treatment, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the chlorine market including Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA, Formosa Plastics Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Vizag Chemical International, Vynova Beek BV, Westlake Corp., and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chlorine Market 2024-2028

Chlorine Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

BASF SE: The company offers chlorine used as an oxidation agent, as well as for cleaning and disinfection purposes, ideally suited for the chlorination of swimming pools.

Chlorine Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth by EDC/PVC segment is significant during the forecast period. EDC is a by-product of the chlorination of ethylene by either of the two processes such as direct chlorination using pure chlorine and ethylene, and oxychlorination in which ethylene reacts with chlorine in HCl. EDC or vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) plants typically use a combination of chlorination and oxychlorination to consume the by-product of HCl generated during the cracking of EDC into VCM. The construction industry heavily relies on PVC, which makes it susceptible to fluctuations in global economies. PVC has unique properties and is highly versatile, cost-effective, and widely used in various applications. As a result, new resin grades and compounds are replacing conventional materials such as metal, wood, and glass.

APAC is estimated to account for 61% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

Chlorine Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist chlorine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chlorine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the chlorine market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of chlorine market companies

Chlorine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 7.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Banner Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro AG, ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA, Formosa Plastics Corp., Hanwha Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tosoh Corp., Vizag Chemical International, Vynova Beek BV, Westlake Corp., and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

