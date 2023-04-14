Chlorine Trifluoride Market size to grow by USD 11.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing demand for UF6 - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chlorine trifluoride market size is set to grow by USD 11.73 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for UF6 is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the toxicity of chlorine trifluoride may impede the market growth. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report!

The chlorine trifluoride market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chlorine Trifluoride Market 2023-2027

Chlorine Trifluoride Market Sizing

Chlorine Trifluoride Market Forecast

Chlorine Trifluoride Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The chlorine trifluoride market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Air Liquide SA

Awishkar Chemicals Industries

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Inhance Technologies LLC

Iwatani Corp.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Linde Plc

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Vendor Offerings

Air Liquide SA - The company offers chlorine trifluoride in a compressed form.

Awishkar Chemicals Industries - The company offers chlorine trifluoride in white powder form.

Central Glass Co. Ltd. - The company offers chlorine trifluoride, which is used as a cleaning gas for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their

offerings - View a sample PDF report now!

Key Market Segmentation

This chlorine trifluoride market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (semiconductor manufacturing, rocket propellant systems, and others), material (gas, liquid, and solid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the semiconductor manufacturing segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the rising popularity of smartphones as a key component of consumer electronics. The demand for chlorine trifluoride (cleaning gas) will increase as a result of the rising semiconductor manufacturing demand during the forecast period. The demand for semiconductor devices such as switches, amplifiers, and power transistors also rises as a result of the rising demand for 5G technology in the communication sector.

View a Sample Report for more highlights of the various market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 57% of the global market growth during the forecast period. An increase in automotive manufacturers' presence, rapid urbanization, steady economic growth, and rising demand for high-tech vehicles can be observed in the region. Additionally, the presence of both international and local vendors as well as the rising demand for semiconductors from the aerospace, electronics, and other end-user industries in developing nations such as China and India are the main factors promoting the growth of the chlorine trifluoride (CIF3) market in APAC. Moreover, nations such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan are consistently increasing their defense budgets. Hence, it is anticipated that the growing demand for semiconductor equipment from the armed forces of various nations in APAC will have an impact on the development of aerostat systems.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned

countries, buy now!

Market Analysis

Emerging Trends

An emerging market trend that is expected to have a positive impact on market growth is the increase in chlorine trifluoride utilization in numerous military applications.

Due to its high reactivity and high energy output, chlorine trifluoride is an excellent rocket and missile propellant.

Moreover, it is a good choice for military applications, as it can easily ignite fuels that are challenging to ignite, such as hydrazine.

In addition, a variety of materials used in military applications, including ceramics and composites, are produced using chlorine trifluoride.

Hence, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global CIF3 market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge hampering the CIF3 market growth is the toxicity of chlorine trifluoride.

Chlorine trifluoride is a liquefied compressed gas that is highly toxic, corrosive, and packaged in cylinders, and the amount of chlorine present and the frequency of exposure determine the effects of chlorine trifluoride on human health.

The impact varies depending on a person's health or the state of the environment at the time of exposure, and chlorine trifluoride has negative effects on the human respiratory system when inhaled in small amounts for brief periods of time.

Such effects can include coughing, chest pain, and lung water retention. Hence, the toxicity of chlorine fluoride will result in challenges in its storage and operations, which, in turn, will negatively impact the CIF3 market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports including market size, segments,

and other key dynamics details.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is projected to grow by USD 717.48 million with a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market segmentation by application (drinking, waste, industrial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment are notably driving the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth.

The chlorine market size is expected to increase by USD 5.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (EDC/PVC, organic chemicals, Isocyanates, chlorinated intermediates, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The growing uses in the pharmaceutical industry are notably driving the chlorine market growth.

Chlorine Trifluoride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.73 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Awishkar Chemicals Industries, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Inhance Technologies LLC, Iwatani Corp., Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Linde Plc, Merck KGaA, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Reports

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

