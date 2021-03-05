Chloromethane Market to grow by USD 359.90 million during 2021-2025|Featuring AGC Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. among others| Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Chloromethane Market Participants:

AGC Inc.

AGC Inc. operates business through Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, and Ceramics/Other. The company offers Methylene chloride. It is a stable aliphatic saturated chlorinated hydrocarbon compound used for metal cleaning, printed circuit board cleaning, paint remover, adhesive solvents, urethane foam auxiliary blowing agents, and manufacturing solvents such as polycarbonate resin.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. operates the business through Chemical Manufacturing. The company offers methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride.

KEM ONE

KEM ONE operates business through Chlorine & Caustic Soda, Chloromethane, Emulsion PVC, and C-PVC. The company produces four types of chloromethanes such as methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride.

Chloromethane Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The chloromethane market is segmented as below:

Type

Methylene Chloride

Chloroform

Methyl Chloride

Carbon Tetrachloride

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The chloromethane market is driven by the increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for silicones are expected to trigger the chloromethane market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

