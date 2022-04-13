Chlorophyll Water® is the First-Ever Bottled Water in the USA to Receive Clean Label Project Certification

Chlorophyll Water® is proud to celebrate its rigorous purification standards and unprecedented clean label certification.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorophyll Water® is the first bottled water in the United States to pass the strict Clean Label Project certification requirements and rigorous lab testing to achieve Clean Label Project Certification.

The Clean Label Project is a national nonprofit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to consumer product labeling and consumer product safety issues – heavy metals, pesticide residues and plasticizers, other chemicals of concern and truth in labeling.

Products awarded the Clean Label Project Certification meet the below criteria:

Products are tested by senior chemists at an ISO-accredited third-party laboratory, testing for over 90+ industrial environmental contaminants, including heavy metals (including total arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury), pesticide residues and plasticizers (including BPA, BPS, phthalates) and various other chemicals of concern.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as "Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet," Chlorophyll Water® is a non-GMO, plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient, and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water® receiving this prestigious accolade, being the first bottled water in the United States to pass such lab testing and receive the honor of Clean Label Project Certification with review of over 90+ potential industrial environmental contaminants, demonstrates their meticulous purification process, commitment to quality ingredients and mountain spring water source protected by nature.

"Consumers are increasingly concerned about the beverages they put into their bodies and the food they provide for themselves and their families" said Jaclyn Bowen MPH, MS food safety and quality systems engineer and executive director of Clean Label Project. "Being Clean Label Project's first bottled water in the United States to receive certification demonstrates Chlorophyll Water's commitment to ingredient quality and their purification standards."

Registered Dietician Allie Gregg explains, "There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water®! It helps your liver function which improves detoxification, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss and also fights cravings, reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body's red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging and glowing skin."

Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water® is ranked the #1 ingredient trend for 2022 by Trendalytics, trusted retail analytics platform. Trendalytics measures consumer demand and market supply inflection points by classifying and translating data across social influencer buzz, online product searches and consumer shopping patterns.

Chlorophyll Water® also recently received a coveted "A" Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the global leader in analytics, consumer behavior & data science receiving 509 out of 600 points, including a +201.6% store velocity ($/TDP), compared to category average velocity of just +6.1%.

Chlorophyll Water® is available at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater and in select grocers and wellness centers across the United States.

About Chlorophyll Water®

Chlorophyll Water® is a non-GMO, purified mountain spring water enhanced by nature with the addition of chlorophyll, a key ingredient, and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water® is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest.

The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water® is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality.

Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle of Chlorophyll Water® is fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

