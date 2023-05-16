Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market to Reach $751.4 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global chlorpheniramine maleate market is driven by factors such as rise in the prevalence of allergies and related respiratory conditions such as allergic rhinitis and hives, surge in awareness of allergies among the population, an increase in demand for antihistamines, and a surge in investments in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Chlorpheniramine Maleate Market by Dosage Form (Tablets, Syrups and Eye Drops), by Application (Allergy, Hay Fever, Common Cold, Watery Eyes, Itchy Throat/Skin, Anaphylactic Shock, and Urticaria), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global chlorpheniramine maleate Market valued at $468.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $751.4 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Free Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3975

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the prevalence of allergic disorders such as allergic rhinitis, common cold, watery eyes, urticaria and various others, increase in urbanization and change in lifestyles and surge in technological advancement drive the growth of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market. However, potential side effects of chlorpheniramine maleate and availability of alternative medicines are hampering the chlorpheniramine maleate market growth. On the contrary, the growing level of air pollution in developing countries and surge in geriatric population are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the chlorpheniramine maleate market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $468.6 million Market Size in 2032 $751.4 million CAGR 4.9 % No. of Pages in Report 438 Segments covered Dosage From, Application, Distribution Channel and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of allergic conditions Rise in urbanization and changes in lifestyles Surge in technological advancement Opportunities High growth potential in developing economies Restraints Potential side effects of chlorpheniramine maleate Availability of alternative medicines

Covid-19 Scenario

The global chlorpheniramine maleate market was positively impacted during the pandemic, owing to increase in demand for respiratory medications, as chlorpheniramine maleate is commonly used to treat allergy symptoms, including respiratory issues such as sneezing, itching, and runny nose.

Moreover, the shift in consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in awareness and concern about personal health and hygiene. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the chlorpheniramine maleate market.

Procure Complete Report (438 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/chlorpheniramine-maleate-market

The tablets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on dosage form, the tablets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of allergy and the easy availability of chlorpheniramine maleate tablets. The same segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The allergy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the allergy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one third of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in prevalence of allergic conditions and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry across the world that provides chlorpheniramine maleate-based formulations to treat allergic disorders. However, the hay fever (allergic rhinitis) segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in prevalence of allergic rhinitis, a surge in demand for antihistamines and a rise in geriatric population.

The hospital pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenue, as hospital pharmacies are a major source of distribution for chlorpheniramine maleate in various forms, including tablets, capsules, or liquid formulations. The same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3975

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market revenueand is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The chlorpheniramine maleate market in North America is mainly driven by advancement in healthcare infrastructure with easy access to healthcare services, including OTC medications for allergic conditions and increase in prevalence of allergic condition in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032 owing to rise in prevalence of allergic conditions, rise in demand for antihistaminic drugs to treat allergic conditions, surge in geriatric population and increase in air pollution in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea contribute to the growth of the market.

Leading Market Players: -

Alkeem Laboratories Ltd

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novalab Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Capellon Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Viatris Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global chlorpheniramine maleate market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Male Infertility Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Biosimilars Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Synthetic Biology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Dialysis Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research