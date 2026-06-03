Ch@mobile Introduces a Creator-First Mobile Platform at the Intersection of Culture, Connectivity, and Community

New "members-only" wireless experience brings fans closer to top creators, including NBA YoungBoy, N3on, Adin Ross, Young Thug/Sp5der, Peso Pluma, Shedeur Sanders, and Live Nation Urban

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ch@mobile, a new creator-first mobile platform built at the intersection of streaming, music, and pop culture, is now available, offering a "members-only" experience designed to bring fans closer to the voices shaping culture.

Ch@mobile: The Signal Behind the Culture

Unlike traditional carriers, Ch@mobile is purpose-built as a creator-first ecosystem, giving members direct access to the worlds of some of today's most influential voices, including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, N3on, Adin Ross, Young Thug/Sp5der, Peso Pluma, Shedeur Sanders, and Live Nation Urban. These partnerships represent a new model for the telecom industry, where creators are not just ambassadors but active participants shaping the platform.

"Ch@mobile was built on the idea that connection should be cultural, not just functional," said Bernt Ullmann, Co-Founder of Ch@mobile. "This is a platform where creators and communities have ownership, access, and a direct line to each other."

At its core, Ch@mobile offers members exclusive, real-world and digital experiences that extend far beyond traditional mobile plans. Through the platform, users gain access to creator-led drops, presale concert tickets, backstage passes, meet-and-greets, front-row experiences, signed merchandise, digital collectibles, and more, all designed to bring fans closer to the moments and people shaping culture.

This access-driven model reflects a broader shift toward what Ch@mobile calls the ownership economy, where creators build, control, and monetize their own ecosystems, and fans participate in ways that feel direct and meaningful.

Powered through its technology partnership with Compax Venture, Ch@mobile operates on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, ensuring high-speed, reliable connectivity alongside its culture-first experience layer.

Ch@mobile's launch marks a new chapter in wireless, one that prioritizes access, community, and cultural relevance over traditional utility. Please see the launch video HERE.

As the brand puts it, this is more than a carrier. It's a platform. For more information, visit https://chatmobile.com/.

About Ch@mobile

Ch@mobile is a creator-first wireless platform offering unlimited 5G mobile plans with no contracts, exclusive perks, and a dedicated community app that connects fans directly to artists, streamers, and cultural leaders. Built with creators and the culture they drive, Ch@mobile turns mobile service into a space to be heard, seen, and connected. Learn more at chatmobile.com.

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SOURCE Ch@mobile