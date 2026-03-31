N3on Joins Ch@mobile as Brand Ambassador

Streaming Star Aligns with Wireless Platform Built for Creators and Culture

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ch@mobile , the creator-first wireless platform built for artists, streamers, gamers, and fans, today announced that breakout streaming personality N3on has joined the brand as an official Ch@mobile Ambassador.

More than a wireless carrier, Ch@mobile is a platform where culture and community live. Built on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network, Ch@mobile combines unlimited talk, text, and data with exclusive access to creator content, events, drops, and real-time community engagement through the Ch@ app—where creators and fans connect directly.

Known for his high-energy, unfiltered streaming style and deep engagement with Gen-Z audiences, N3on embodies the always-on creator culture Ch@mobile was built to support.

"N3on is a native of real-time culture," said Bernt Ullmann, Co-Founder of Ch@mobile. "He doesn't just create for his audience, he creates with them. That's exactly what Ch@mobile and the Ch@ app are about: turning connection into collaboration and community."

As an ambassador, N3on will activate across the Ch@mobile ecosystem with exclusive in-app content, live fan moments, and interactive experiences available only to Ch@mobile members.

"Ch@mobile is where creators actually connect with their communities," said N3on. "The app, the fans, the energy, it's built for how we really move online."

About Ch@mobile

Ch@mobile is a creator-first wireless platform offering unlimited 5G mobile plans with no contracts, exclusive perks, and a dedicated community app that connects fans directly to artists, streamers, and cultural leaders. Built with creators and the culture they drive, Ch@mobile turns mobile service into a space to be heard, seen, and connected. Learn more at chatmobile.com .

Media Contacts:

Tom Mudge

Account Executive

Rebellion Group

[email protected]

Tiffany Cummins

2129254200

[email protected]

SOURCE Ch@mobile