N3on Joins Ch@mobile as Brand Ambassador

News provided byCh@mobile
Mar 31, 2026, 08:56 ET
Streaming Star Aligns with Wireless Platform Built for Creators and Culture
LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ch@mobile, the creator-first wireless platform built for artists, streamers, gamers, and fans, today announced that breakout streaming personality N3on has joined the brand as an official Ch@mobile Ambassador.
More than a wireless carrier, Ch@mobile is a platform where culture and community live. Built on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network, Ch@mobile combines unlimited talk, text, and data with exclusive access to creator content, events, drops, and real-time community engagement through the Ch@ app—where creators and fans connect directly.
Known for his high-energy, unfiltered streaming style and deep engagement with Gen-Z audiences, N3on embodies the always-on creator culture Ch@mobile was built to support.
"N3on is a native of real-time culture," said Bernt Ullmann, Co-Founder of Ch@mobile. "He doesn't just create for his audience, he creates with them. That's exactly what Ch@mobile and the Ch@ app are about: turning connection into collaboration and community."
As an ambassador, N3on will activate across the Ch@mobile ecosystem with exclusive in-app content, live fan moments, and interactive experiences available only to Ch@mobile members.
"Ch@mobile is where creators actually connect with their communities," said N3on. "The app, the fans, the energy, it's built for how we really move online."
About Ch@mobile
Ch@mobile is a creator-first wireless platform offering unlimited 5G mobile plans with no contracts, exclusive perks, and a dedicated community app that connects fans directly to artists, streamers, and cultural leaders. Built with creators and the culture they drive, Ch@mobile turns mobile service into a space to be heard, seen, and connected. Learn more at chatmobile.com.
Media Contacts:
Tom Mudge
Account Executive
Rebellion Group
[email protected]
Tiffany Cummins
2129254200
[email protected]
SOURCE Ch@mobile
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