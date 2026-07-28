Ch@mobile Named Official Mobile Partner of SPARQ for 2026

The partnership connects creator-first connectivity with one of the fastest-growing media platforms in streaming culture

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ch@mobile, the creator-first wireless platform powered by T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, today announced a strategic partnership with SPARQ, becoming the platform's Official Mobile Partner for 2026. The collaboration brings together two brands at the forefront of creator culture and community, integrating Ch@mobile across SPARQ's growing ecosystem of editorial content, creator activations, live experiences, and social programming while introducing exclusive drops, access, and experiences designed for the next generation of fans and creators.

Throughout 2026, Ch@mobile will be integrated across SPARQ's editorial, social, and experiential programming. Together, the companies will collaborate on original content initiatives, creator-focused storytelling, digital campaigns, experiential moments, and future community activations tied to music, streaming, sports, gaming, and internet culture.

Built by creators, for creators, SPARQ has quickly emerged as a leading cultural platform for streaming and internet culture through its print magazine, original content series, creator collaborations, and rapidly growing social footprint. Meanwhile, Ch@mobile is redefining what a mobile carrier can look like by combining wireless connectivity with access, community, and creator-driven experiences.

"SPARQ understands where culture is moving before most companies even realize it's happening," said Bernt Ullmann, Co-Founder of Ch@mobile. "This partnership is about building alongside the creator generation instead of marketing to them. Together, we're creating a platform that feels native to how young audiences actually connect, consume content, and build community today."

"From day one, SPARQ has focused on documenting and supporting the future of creator culture," said Julius Woods, Founder of SPARQ. "Partnering with Ch@mobile felt natural because they understand that connectivity today is about much more than wireless service. It's about access, identity, and giving communities a place where they feel heard."

The announcement comes as both brands continue to expand their presence among Gen Z and millennial audiences, with SPARQ generating more than 100 million visits and views across platforms and building a growing network of creators, streamers, and digital personalities.

Ch@mobile recently announced plans to launch a new kind of wireless experience centered around creators and fan communities, offering subscribers access to exclusive drops, experiences, content, and cultural moments alongside mobile connectivity.

About Ch@mobile

Ch@mobile is a creator-first wireless platform offering unlimited 5G mobile plans with no contracts, exclusive perks, and a dedicated community app that connects fans directly to artists, streamers, and cultural leaders. Built with creators and the culture they drive, Ch@mobile turns mobile service into a space to be heard, seen, and connected. Learn more at chatmobile.com.

About SPARQ

SPARQ is a cultural media platform focused on the future of streaming, creators, and internet culture. Through editorial storytelling, social-first content, original series, and creator collaborations, SPARQ documents and shapes the next generation of entertainment and community. Learn more at gosparq.co.

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SOURCE Ch@mobile