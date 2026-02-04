Choate Expands Government Enforcement Practice with Former Assistant US Attorney Diane Seol

Seol brings extensive experience in high-profile healthcare False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback matters.

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choate is pleased to welcome Diane Seol to the Firm's Government Enforcement, Investigations and Compliance Practice. Seol returns to Choate as of counsel after more than four years as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, where she focused on pursuing alleged violations of the federal False Claims Act (FCA) and Anti‑Kickback Statute.

"We are delighted to welcome Diane back to Choate," said Christine Savage, Co‑Chair of Choate's Government Enforcement, Investigations and Compliance Practice. "Her experience investigating and litigating complex healthcare fraud cases at the U.S. Attorney's Office brings exceptional insight to our practice and enhances our efforts to serve clients in high‑stakes enforcement actions."

During her time as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Seol was involved in numerous high-profile healthcare FCA matters, including lawsuits and settlements with several prominent pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. Her experience includes matters involving allegations of Medicare co-pay assistance manipulation, fraudulent drug price reporting, false Medicare reimbursements for medically unnecessary services, fraud under the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as violations of Section 8 housing program requirements by landlords.

Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney's Office, Seol spent seven years at Choate representing life sciences, pharmaceutical, and technology companies in internal and government investigations and intellectual property litigation matters. During this time, she also completed Choate's highly selective rotational DA's office program, serving as a Special Assistant District Attorney in the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, where she prosecuted criminal matters on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

"After more than four years of service as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, I am pleased to return to Choate and resume private practice," said Seol. "The Firm's commitment to excellence and its proven track record of handling complex enforcement actions made the decision to return to where I began my legal career an easy one."

Seol earned her J.D. from Columbia Law School and a B.A. from Wellesley College. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New York.

