Chobani appoints Peter McGuinness as President amidst strong business performance

"We created this company with people at the center, and they are the reason for where we are today. Peter has been an amazing member of that journey, and I'm honored and happy to have him as President," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "Passion, intelligence, and collaboration make us who we are, and I love seeing this talent rising up through the company, working side by side to build the future of Chobani. We continue to break down walls, collaborate more, and become closer as leaders, making a better food company for tomorrow."

In addition to his current responsibilities overseeing Chobani's Demand function, McGuinness will also oversee Chobani's supply chain, manufacturing, sustainability, and research and development functions. The alignment of these functions comes at a critical time in Chobani's growth and expansion. The company is continuing its efforts to break down silos and shift towards a nimbler, team-centric way of organizing – a model that was tested and proven through the combination of the company's sales, marketing and new product development functions under him in 2017.

This collaborative, agile approach is paying off – to date, Chobani is the only major US yogurt brand to grow in dollar sales and market share in 20191.

In addition to the elevated and expanded role for McGuinness, Chobani has also announced the promotion of several other leaders and rising stars within the company:

Federico Muyshondt has been named Chief Customer Officer, reporting to Peter McGuinness . In addition to his current role overseeing retail and international sales activity, Muyshondt's role will now include category development, shopper marketing, and revenue and trade management.

has been named Chief Customer Officer, reporting to . In addition to his current role overseeing retail and international sales activity, Muyshondt's role will now include category development, shopper marketing, and revenue and trade management. Jason Blaisure has been named Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, reporting to Peter McGuinness . Blaisure will oversee manufacturing and engineering operations, procurement, logistics & customer service, and contract manufacturing.

has been named Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, reporting to . Blaisure will oversee manufacturing and engineering operations, procurement, logistics & customer service, and contract manufacturing. Parag Agrawal has been named Chief Information Officer, reporting to Hamdi Ulukaya . He will oversee the company's technological infrastructure and IT operations.

has been named Chief Information Officer, reporting to . He will oversee the company's technological infrastructure and IT operations. Grace Zuncic has been named Chief People and Culture Officer, continuing to report to Hamdi Ulukaya . She remains responsible for maintaining the company's strong company culture and human resources capabilities.

Furthermore, the company is also announcing the departure of Mick Beekhuizen, Chief Financial Officer. He has worked tirelessly during his tenure at the company to make Chobani better, stronger and more prepared for its future.

In-line with Chobani's desire to celebrate and promote talent from within, Michelle Brooks, current Chobani Treasurer, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Brooks joined Chobani in the fall of 2018 to serve as Treasurer and lead the company's investor relations. In this interim role, she will continue to shepherd the company's investment strategy and financial strength.

With these changes, 50% of Chobani's executive leadership team will be comprised of female leaders. This is a proud moment for the company, as diversity and inclusion has always been a part of Chobani's values.

This announcement comes at a significant moment and milestone in Chobani's history as the company continues to grow its core businesses, expand into new, progressive growth categories, and fulfill its vision to be tomorrow's modern food company.

About Chobani

Maker of America's No. 1–selling Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., Chobani, LLC's mission since day one has been to provide better food to more people. Chobani produces high-quality authentic yogurt made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients from its plants in New Berlin, New York, Twin Falls, Idaho and South Victoria, Australia. Chobani is committed to using milk from regional farms and strengthening its surrounding local economies. Chobani gives a portion of its annual profits to charities worldwide. For three consecutive years, Chobani has been a certified Great Place to Work™. People Magazine recognized Chobani as one of the top 50 Companies That Care in 2018 and Fortune has recognized Chobani as one of the top 50 Companies Changing the World. Fast Company has featured Chobani as one of the publication's "Most Innovative Companies" for three consecutive years. All Chobani Greek Yogurt products—including Chobani® Greek Yogurt and Greek Yogurt Drink, Chobani® Flip®, Chobani® Gimmies®, Chobani® Less Sugar Greek Yogurt and Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Nut Butters products—are kosher certified, contain live and active cultures and are made with milk from cows not treated with rBST*. Chobani products are available nationwide in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, and in countries in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.

*According to the FDA, no significant difference has been found between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

1 Nielsen xAOC 2019 YTD through 8/17/19

