Chobani Unveils Biggest Expansion Ever With New Oat-Based Products and Natural Dairy Creamers

"Like yogurt, oats are an ancient food with deep roots in our culture and our land. These grains deserve to be celebrated," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "I always knew our journey from yogurt to becoming a modern food company would be through nutritious, delicious, batch-made products like Chobani Oats, and today they're helping us further deliver on our founding mission of making better food for more people."

Starting this month, in addition to several new dairy yogurt innovations, Chobani is marking a historic first by launching several new items outside of yogurt across the company's family of Oats products and brand-new dairy-based, natural, no added oil coffee creamers aimed at disrupting the creamer category. Chobani™ Oat drinks are made with organic oats, gluten-free and a good source of Vitamin D, Vitamin A, and Calcium. The company's batch-fermented oat blends, just like all Chobani yogurts, are made using only natural ingredients and contain billions of probiotics. And the Chobani™ Coffee Creamers have five or less natural, simple ingredients, including locally-sourced, farm-fresh milk and cream.

The Chobani™ Oat platform isn't meant to be a replacement for dairy as for most, it's not an either/or world between dairy and non-dairy products. Chobani knows that people aren't getting the quality, craft and taste they deserve with today's non-dairy products. When we say better food for more people, that includes those looking for non-dairy products, and that's what our new Chobani™ Oat products are all about.

The World of Chobani™ Oat includes:

Chobani™ Oat Drinks: Available in four classic flavors including Plain, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Plain Extra Creamy at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 52oz carton.

Available in four classic flavors including Plain, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Plain Extra Creamy at a suggested retail price of per 52oz carton. Chobani™ Oat Drink Barista Blend: Specifically designed to behave like steamed whole milk in coffee and tea, available starting in December 2019 .

Specifically designed to behave like steamed whole milk in coffee and tea, available starting in . Chobani® Oat Blend: Cups are available in four purposeful pairings of elevated and familiar flavors including Vanilla, Strawberry Vanilla, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Peach Mandarin at a suggested retail price of $1.99 per 5.3oz cup.

Cups are available in four purposeful pairings of elevated and familiar flavors including Vanilla, Strawberry Vanilla, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Peach Mandarin at a suggested retail price of per 5.3oz cup. Chobani® Oat Blend with Crunch: Available in Strawberry Granola Crunch, Blueberry Almond Crumble, and Peach Coconut Crunch, hitting shelves at a suggested retail price of $1.99 per 5.3oz cup.

Farm-Fresh Disruption in the Creamer Category

At our core, Chobani is still a dairy company that deeply believes that people have great taste, they just need better options. That's why the company is also launching a line of dairy-based coffee creamers with beloved flavors, only natural and non-GMO ingredients, and a rich and creamy texture.

Chobani™ Coffee Creamers: In four classic flavors, including Caramel, Sweet Cream, Hazelnut, and Vanilla at a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 24oz bottle.

A Better for You Greek Yogurt with Oatmeal

For those looking to enjoy the benefits of oats and dairy, look no further than our Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Oatmeal. This wholesome, hearty product line pairs the nutrient density and probiotic benefits of our Greek Yogurt with satisfying whole grains, offering 4g of fiber per cup for a filling due that is sure to satisfy.

Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Oatmeal: Flavors include Apple Spice Greek Yogurt with Brown Sugar Oatmeal, Blueberry Greek Yogurt with Maple Oatmeal, Banana Greek Yogurt with Maple Oatmeal, and Peach Greek Yogurt with Brown Sugar Oatmeal at a suggested retail price of $1.79 per 5.3oz cup.

For more information about all Chobani products, please visit http://www.chobani.com .

About Chobani

Maker of America's No. 1–selling Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S., Chobani, LLC, was founded on the belief that people have great taste—they just need great options. Chobani produces high-quality authentic yogurt made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients from its plants in New Berlin, New York, Twin Falls, Idaho and South Victoria, Australia. Chobani is committed to using milk from regional farms and strengthening its surrounding local economies. Chobani gives a portion of its annual profits to charities worldwide. All Chobani products—including Chobani® Greek Yogurt and Greek Yogurt Drink, Chobani® Flip®, Chobani® Squeezable Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Less Sugar Greek Yogurt, Chobani® Gimmies™, Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Nut Butter products, Non-Dairy Chobani™ Coconut Blends and Drinks, Chobani™ Oat Drink and Barista Edition, Chobani® Oat Blend, Chobani® Oat Blend with Crunch, Chobani® Greek Yogurt with Oatmeal, and Chobani™ Coffee Creamers—are kosher certified, contain live and active cultures, and are made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. All Chobani dairy products are made with milk from cows not treated with rBST.* Chobani products are available nationwide in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Australia, and in countries in Asia and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and www.facebook.com/chobani.

*According to the FDA, no significant difference has been found between milk derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

