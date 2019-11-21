CHOC Children's Receives Transformational Gift from Cherese Mari Laulhere Foundation to Expand Pediatric Mental Health Care

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHOC Children's today announced it has received a transformational gift from the Cherese Mari Laulhere Foundation to enhance and expand its pediatric mental health system of care. The announcement comes on the heels of the Conditions of Children in Orange County report, which highlights an alarming increase in the number of children hospitalized in the county for mental illnesses.

The gift from the Cherese Mari Laulhere Foundation will:

Endow CHOC's mental health inpatient center. Opened in April 2018 for children ages 3 to 17, the center is the only inpatient facility in Orange County that offers specialized programs for kids younger than 12. The center will now be named the Cherese Mari Laulhere Mental Health Inpatient Center.

Establish the Cherese Mari Laulhere Young Child Clinic for children ages 3 to 8 who are experiencing behavioral and emotional challenges, mental health issues and school readiness challenges. Filling a gap in care, the clinic's goal will be to help prevent long-term developmental problems for these young children.

Expand CHOC's Intensive Outpatient Program, a mental health treatment program for high-schoolers with moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety, depression or other symptoms related to mental health conditions. The program will be expanded to middle school-aged children to help address the risk of suicidal ideation that can occur among pre-teens in grades sixth through ninth.

Advance trauma-informed care, including providing tools to pediatricians to help in identifying adverse childhood experiences, and connecting patients and families with resources. The support from the Cherese Mari Laulhere Foundation will enable CHOC to catalyze systems-level change in the treatment of pediatric trauma in the county to improve the long-term health and well-being of children.

"Although her life ended far too soon, Cherese left a lasting impact on people because of her passionate commitment to make a difference in the world. The gift from the foundation named in her honor will help advance her dream by bringing newfound peace into the lives of children with mental illnesses and their families," says CHOC President and CEO Kimberly Chavalas Cripe. "I can't imagine a more fitting way to remember such a bright, beautiful and giving spirit."

Established to honor Cherese Mari Laulhere, who died in a tragic accident when she was 21, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Foundation provides funds to charitable organizations that reflect Cherese's dedication to enriching the lives of children. In 2017, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Foundation donated $5 million to endow the child life department at CHOC Children's Hospital. In recognition of the foundation's generosity and to honor the memory of Cherese, the department was named The Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Department.

"Our donations are gifts from our daughter, who brought so much light and love into this world. As someone who advocated for the underserved, Cherese would be very proud of her role in supporting CHOC's mental health efforts and helping change the trajectory of thousands of young lives," says Cherese's parents, Chris and Larry.

