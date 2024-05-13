CHOC receives $6 million to expand urgent care services

A gift from the Tsao Family Foundation will establish a dedicated pediatric urgent care center in South Orange County

ORANGE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A $6 million gift to Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) will establish a South Orange County pediatric-dedicated urgent care center, augmenting the healthcare system's growing urgent care offerings in the community.

Thanks to the generosity of the Tsao Family Foundation, the new urgent care center will provide South Orange County families with additional access to CHOC pediatricians who can provide acute but non-emergent care to children in need when their general pediatricians' offices are not available.

Set to open in 2025, the center will be solely dedicated to pediatric patients and care for children with lower levels of acuity, such as sore throats, simple viral infections, and minor injuries that do not require emergency care.

The new center will expand CHOC's sprawling urgent care network that includes locations throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Among the network are two pediatric-dedicated centers in Orange, including one recently opened on CHOC's hospital campus.

"We are so grateful to the Tsao Family Foundation for their most generous gift," said Anita Sankaran Piskun, CHOC's vice president of primary care. "CHOC's urgent care centers provide a vital service to our patients and families, ensuring they have access to the right care at the right time. This wonderful gift from the Tsao Family Foundation will help us better serve families in South Orange County when their pediatrician's office is closed or an emergency department visit is unnecessary – all while keeping them close to home."

Its largest donation to an Orange County nonprofit to date, the Tsao Family Foundation's gift deepens in a treasured relationship between the Foundation and CHOC that began in 2022 with a $2 million gift to bring 17 WellSpaces to Irvine schools.

After emigrating from Tawain, founders Victor and Janie Tsao began their business and settled in Orange County, where they raised their two now grown sons. Supporting local nonprofits, particularly those that serve children and work to advance health, is deeply important to the philanthropists.

"We are honored to support CHOC in its efforts to serve the children and families of Orange County," said Janie Tsao. "Though our children are grown, they have brought us the joy of having four young grandchildren. Victor and I – as well as our sons, Michael and Steven, and their spouses, Yvonne and Yeshin – share the vision that all families should have convenient access to expert, compassionate medical care for their children, even when the pediatrician's office is closed. It is a true honor for our family to help support the establishment of a new CHOC pediatric urgent care center that will further that vision for this region."

About CHOC:

CHOC, a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children's health by providing exceptional and innovative care. Our growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties. CHOC offers several clinical programs of excellence providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, both physical and mental. Our research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible. To learn more, visit www.choc.org.

