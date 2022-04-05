Choco Town, an Immersive Journey into an Indulgent Village, Heads to Boston this Summer at CambridgeSide

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fever is bringing the sweetest adventure to Boston this summer with a chocolate filled experience for people of all ages to enjoy. Choco Town will open to the public on June 13 and continue for a limited engagement at CambridgeSide ( CambridgeSide.com ) in Cambridge, MA.

Choco Town Fever

The unique and immersive qualities of Choco Town activate guests' five senses as they explore a peculiar chocolate village with interactive elements. In Choco Town everything is based on chocolate and sweets, from the houses and fountains to chocolate chip rain and a bubble gum sound bath. Guests will enter on Choco Town's main street and travel on a tasty journey all the way to the town square, with photo opportunities against mouthwatering backdrops and delicious chocolate samples along the way.

"The journey through Choco Town's chocolate-filled world isn't only something out of a child's imagination, it's a fully immersive experience for all ages to enjoy," said Marina Tara, Producer at Fever. "The creativity and intricate details put into the design creates an unforgettable multi-sensory journey."

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here , with prices starting at $30 for general admission and $42 for VIP admission. No tickets are required for children under the age of three. For the perfect family or friends activity, group discounts are available for purchase. Choco Town will be open on Monday through Thursday from 11:30am-8pm, Fridays and Saturdays 11:30am-9pm, and Sundays from 11am-8pm.

The event will take place on Level 2 at CambridgeSide near Old Navy in the center. The experience is designed with social distancing regulations and COVID-19 protocols as mandated by the state and city guidelines to ensure a safe and fun experience. Choco Town was created by Fever with creative direction and design by Bombas & Parr.

Images of the experience can be found here . The official Instagram page for Choco Town's Instagram can be found here .

ABOUT FEVER

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires its community to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive art exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, classical music concerts to molecular cocktail pop-ups while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

CambridgeSide

The reimagined CambridgeSide is a place to shop, dine, work, indulge and relax in Cambridge, MA, just steps from downtown Boston. CambridgeSide features one great waterfront location with shops, restaurants and planned future office, lab, residential and additional retail, restaurants and green spaces. CambridgeSide's mix of retailers includes Apple, Superdry, Sephora, T.J. Maxx and more. The diverse mix of restaurants includes The Cheesecake Factory, in addition to over 14 other eateries. GoPixelYourself is a new selfie museum featuring an immersive video experience. CambridgeSide is located near top tourism attractions including the Museum of Science and Charles Riverboat . CambridgeSide is handicapped and MBTA accessible (Green Line T to Lechmere Station or Red Line T to Kendall Square to the free CambridgeSide Shuttle Bus), and offers attached, covered parking. For directions and information, call 617-621-8666 or visit CambridgeSide.com . CambridgeSide is a New England Development shopping destination.

PRESS CONTACT:

Lena Touzos

[email protected]

617-842-3118

SOURCE Fever