Chococo Brings Britain's Most Celebrated Chocolate Experience to New York City with Flagship at 500 Madison Avenue

The multi-award-winning British chocolatier makes its U.S. debut in Manhattan opening two Chocolate Houses This Spring



NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chococo , the British artisan chocolatier that has captivated the UK for over two decades, is making its U.S. debut this spring with the opening of two New York City Chocolate Houses. The first location is now open on the Upper East Side at 1293 3rd Avenue, followed by a landmark flagship set to open at 500 Madison Avenue on Fifth Avenue on May 2, 2026.

Chococo US Opens Two Locations In Manhattan This Spring 2026

Founded by husband-and-wife team Claire and Andy Burnet on England's Jurassic Coast, Chococo has grown from a small shop challenging mass-produced chocolate to one of the UK's most respected independent chocolatiers. The brand is celebrated for its direct-trade, single-origin chocolate sourced from Ecuador, Colombia, and Madagascar, as well as its use of fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Over the past two decades, it has won more than 130 national and international food awards and ensures full traceability from cocoa farm to finished products, supporting the communities that grow its chocolate. Chococo makes handcrafted chocolates, small-batch gelato, rich hot chocolate, and freshly baked brownies, giving people many ways to enjoy fine chocolate.

The New York locations will bring Chococo's beloved Chocolate House concept to life, blending a vibrant retail destination with a warm, café-style experience. Guests can explore curated selection boxes, fresh truffles, single-origin bars, and a loose chocolate counter designed for personalized gifting, alongside a rotating seasonal collection featuring signature couvertures including the Great Taste Award-winning 47% Colombia milk chocolate and a 72% Ecuador dark chocolate, both Great Taste Award winners. The New York Chocolate Houses will also feature a specialty coffee program in partnership with Abbotsford Road Coffee, artisan pastries from SMOR, and premium gelato by Il Laboratorio del Gelato, each crafted to complement Chococo's chocolate.

The 1,220-square-foot flagship café-and-store, located at 500 Madison Avenue between 52nd and 53rd street in New York City will feature the full Chocolate House experience along with exclusive moments available only at this location including a chocolate tasting where guests can sample selections from over 100 chocolate varieties. Additional offerings include a one-of-a-kind workshop where guests can customize, and hand paint their own Chococo chocolate bar. All chocolates are freshly made from bean-to-bar and shipped directly to the store. Chococo's full range, including seasonal gift assortments and signature hot chocolate, will also be available for nationwide shipping across the U.S.

"Launching Chococo in the United States is an exciting new chapter, and New York felt like the perfect place to begin," said Claire Burnet, Co-Founder of Chococo. "Our Chocolate Houses are an invitation to experience what chocolate can be when craftsmanship and sourcing are never compromised. That's what Chococo has always stood for. Chocolate inspires us every day and we're ready to share that with New York."

The New York debut marks the first step in a deliberate international sequence. Chococo will follow its U.S. opening with a planned location in San Marino, Italy, as the brand continues to bring its Chocolate House concept to the world's most discerning markets.

For more information on Chococo and its offerings, visit us chococo.nyc and follow us @chococochocolates.us on Instagram.

About Chococo

Chococo is an award-winning British artisan chocolatier founded in 2002 by Andy and Claire Burnet in Dorset, England. With six Chocolate Houses across the UK and over 130 national and international fine food awards, Chococo is one of Britain's most celebrated independent food brands. Every Chococo product is handcrafted using direct-trade single-origin chocolate, locally sourced seasonal ingredients, and no palm oil, artificial additives, or preservatives. All packaging is plastic-free and either recyclable or compostable. For more information, visit chococo.nyc or follow @chococochocolates.us on Instagram.

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SOURCE Chococo US