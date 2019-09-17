Chocolate Bars with Good-For-You Ingredients

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norti Nutrition has big dreams for their chocolate. Norti's chocolate are truly revolutionary for their unique health benefits. Unlike your run of the mill candy bar, the secret to Norti's success is their superfood ingredients, and how they work together in perfect harmony.

Norti sources their probiotics from chicory root, a natural digestive aid that contains prebiotic fiber inulin. Alone, chicory root aids in the absorption of nutrients, and as part of the ingredient team within Norti's chocolate bars, the prebiotics work by nourishing your existing gut bacteria, and creating a hospitable environment for more good gut bacteria to enter your system.

Norti's chocolate also contains a heaping dose of soil-based probiotics.

Soil-based probiotics, unlike fermentation-based probiotics, are shelf stable, they don't need to be refrigerated to stay alive, and they activate once they enter your gut, so you get the full benefits. These probiotics work with nearly every other aspect of your body - and in Norti's case, they work in tandem with nearly every other ingredient to help you feel your best. When your gut bacteria is healthy, it will help you get the highest volume of nutrients from your food, like the immune boosting amino acid, L glutamine, in every Norti bar.

Pre and probiotics might be the star of Norti's health-wise ingredient list, but the most important part of any chocolate bar is cocoa. Cocoa, the fine powder made from the milled seeds of the cacao tree, can help to lower your blood pressure. When combined with Norti's pre and probiotic ingredients, cocoa is even more beneficial. New research suggests that good bacteria in your gut breaks down cocoa into "molecules that reduce stress on blood vessels" by allowing more blood flow, thus reducing blood pressure.

On its own, cocoa tastes pretty bitter, not what customers want in a candybar, so how does Norti make delicious chocolate with no sugar added? By utilizing monk fruit juice, a natural sweetener, and medical grade, nonGMO birch bark derived xylitol.

Xylitol from birch bark is particularly special because it is processed without the additives found in corn husk derived xylitol. The price for this level of quality may be higher, but Norti knew that the health benefits would outweigh the cost. On its own, birch bark derived xylitol is a low-glycemic food, and can even reduce acids in saliva that cause tooth decay.

Not only does birch bark xylitol not damage gut bacteria, the way food sweetened with cane sugar does, but there is research to show that it may work with gut bacteria to create a healthy gut environment.

Last but not least, hemp seed is a nutritional powerhouse on its own, but combined with Norti's pre and probiotics, you're getting the full benefit of everything hemp has to offer.

Hemp is packed full of protein, with 9grams in every Norti Performance Bar. Hemp also contains vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, iron, and vitamin B-6, and omega 3-fatty acids, to help brain function. The great thing about utilizing hemp protein, is that it's a naturally dairy free protein source, which means its lower on the glycemic index, and doesn't run this risk of doing any damage to your microbiome - your gut environment - so all of Norti's probiotics can function at their best.

Ingredient synthesis and attention to detail make Norti's chocolate standout in the world of healthy snacking. Finally, a way to feed that chocolate craving, with the combined power of all these superfood ingredients. Norti's chocolate bars are as nutrient dense as they are decadent.

