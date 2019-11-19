Chocolate Company Madécasse Announces Its New Name, Beyond Good, Developed by Brand Naming Agency River + Wolf

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City brand naming agency River + Wolf is proud to announce its role in developing the brand name, Beyond Good, for the Direct Trade chocolate company formerly known as Madécasse. Madécasse unveiled its rebrand at Salon du Chocolat in New York, a yearly trade fair for the international chocolate industry.

Beyond Good partnered with River + Wolf in the spring of 2019 to replace their current name Madécasse—the old French word for Madagascar—which was challenging to pronounce and did not reflect the company's ethos.

"River + Wolf's dynamic portfolio exemplified the experience we were looking for in a naming agency. They crafted a plethora of potential names and Beyond Good stood out as the front runner because it defines both the distinct flavor profile and business model our chocolate offers. Multiple rounds of consumer testing confirmed Beyond Good as the clear winner," said Perry Abbenante, VP of Marketing.

"Beyond Good is a simple name, but the process of developing a product or service name is incredibly complicated. It took time, creativity, legal counsel, and collaboration with the Beyond Good team, whom were incredibly thoughtful, intelligent, and kind. We believe the new name honors the company's purpose and ethos, as well as the taste of its chocolate, which truly is beyond good—just ask anyone in our office," said Wolfson.

Beyond Good sources heirloom cocoa harvested in Madagascar to create its bold and flavorful chocolate. The company works directly with almost 100 Malagasy farmers which allows them to earn wages well above the industry average for their cocoa. The entire process is verified with the farmers by a 3rd party. Abbenante noted that although the company has changed its name, its "mission to change the way the world experiences chocolate, from the cocoa farmer to the consumer, stays the same."

About River + Wolf

River + Wolf is an award-winning brand naming agency that creates product names, company names, and service names. River + Wolf is based in New York City, but works with clients across the globe. For more information, visit https://riverandwolf.com/ .

About Beyond Good

Initially founded in 2008, Beyond Good is on a mission to change the way the world experiences chocolate from the cocoa farmer to the consumer. By sourcing the finest heirloom cocoa from farmers and a production factory in Madagascar, Beyond Good is redefining what "good" means to the chocolate industry and is the only U.S. company producing premium bean-to-bar chocolate in Africa. It's not just good, it's Beyond Good. For more information, visit http://beyondgood.com/ .

