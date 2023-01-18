Chocolate confectionery market size to grow by USD 27.33 billion, Growth opportunities led by Boutique and Workshop and Cargill Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chocolate confectionery market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many competitors offering similar products. Vendors compete based on the quality, taste, innovation, and packaging of chocolate products. International players are increasing their footprints globally. This creates significant challenges for regional vendors that cannot compete based on quality and taste. Technavio expects the competitive environment to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product or service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology by leading global and regional vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chocolate Confectionery Market 2023-2027

The chocolate confectionery market size is forecasted to grow by USD 27.33 billion during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request latest PDF sample report

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the report

Chocolate confectionery market 2023-2027: Scope

The chocolate confectionery market report covers the following areas:

Chocolate confectionery market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Chocolate Bars - The chocolate bars segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The chocolate bars segment comprises sub-segments such as the countlines and molded bars segments. Countlines are individually wrapped chocolate-coated bars and molds are small chocolate pieces cut from large chocolate blocks. The major factors driving the segment growth are the launch of unique chocolate flavors and textures in chocolate confectionery products and the use of attractive packaging.

segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The chocolate bars segment comprises sub-segments such as the countlines and molded bars segments. Countlines are individually wrapped chocolate-coated bars and molds are small chocolate pieces cut from large chocolate blocks. The major factors driving the segment growth are the launch of unique chocolate flavors and textures in chocolate confectionery products and the use of attractive packaging.

Boxed Assortments And Seasonal Variants



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC- APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is Europe. The demand is particularly high during festivals and occasions such as Easter, Christmas, and Valentine's Day. Chocolate confectioneries such as chocolate truffles, chocolate-dipped marshmallows, and Easter eggs filled with chocolate are some of the popular confectioneries for gifting. The UK, Germany , France , Switzerland , Italy , Russia , the Netherlands , Poland , Belgium , and Spain are the major countries in the region that exhibit a high demand for chocolate confectionery products.

, , , , , , , , and are the major countries in the region that exhibit a high demand for chocolate confectionery products.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Chocolate confectionery market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Boutique and Workshop, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Chukar Cherry Co. Inc., Divine Chocolate Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Firetree Chocolate Ltd., Lotte Corp, Mars Inc., Mast Brothers Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Moo Free Ltd., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, Peeps and Co. Inc., The Hershey Co., and Barry Callebaut AG are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF sample now

Chocolate Confectionery Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate confectionery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chocolate confectionery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chocolate confectionery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the chocolate confectionery market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

The chocolate market share is expected to increase by USD 41.15 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers chocolate market segmentation by product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA).

The confectionery market share is expected to increase by USD 61.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers confectionery market segmentation by product (chocolate, sugar confectionery, and gums) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Chocolate Confectionery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.51 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boutique and Workshop, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Chukar Cherry Co. Inc., Divine Chocolate Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Firetree Chocolate Ltd., Lotte Corp, Mars Inc., Mast Brothers Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Moo Free Ltd., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, Peeps and Co. Inc., The Hershey Co., and Barry Callebaut AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global chocolate confectionery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global chocolate confectionery market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Chocolate bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Chocolate bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chocolate bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Chocolate bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chocolate bars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Boxed assortments and seasonal variants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Boxed assortments and seasonal variants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Boxed assortments and seasonal variants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Boxed assortments and seasonal variants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Boxed assortments and seasonal variants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Boutique and Workshop

Exhibit 112: Boutique and Workshop - Overview



Exhibit 113: Boutique and Workshop - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Boutique and Workshop - Key offerings

12.4 Barry Callebaut AG

Exhibit 115: Barry Callebaut AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Barry Callebaut AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Barry Callebaut AG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Barry Callebaut AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Barry Callebaut AG - Segment focus

12.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 120: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CEMOI Group

Exhibit 124: CEMOI Group - Overview



Exhibit 125: CEMOI Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: CEMOI Group - Key offerings

12.7 Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Exhibit 127: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG - Segment focus

12.8 Chukar Cherry Co. Inc.

Exhibit 132: Chukar Cherry Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Chukar Cherry Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Chukar Cherry Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Ferrero International S.A.

Exhibit 139: Ferrero International S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Ferrero International S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Ferrero International S.A. - Key offerings

12.11 Firetree Chocolate Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Firetree Chocolate Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Firetree Chocolate Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Firetree Chocolate Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Lotte Corp

Exhibit 145: Lotte Corp - Overview



Exhibit 146: Lotte Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Lotte Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Lotte Corp - Segment focus

12.13 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 149: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 157: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Nestle SA

Exhibit 162: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 163: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 165: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.17 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 167: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 168: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 170: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio